Advanced technology from Australia's UniClutchs targeting US stick shift MOD market





Australia-based UniClutch Industries entered the US market for the first time to: [+] Capturing the manual transmission aftermarket with our high-tech product lineup.

uniclutch industry

A 70-year-old Australian company that makes clutches has added two new products just six months after first entering the U.S. market. At face value, this is a strange move by Uniclutch Industries at a time when consumers have largely abandoned clutch-requiring manual transmission cars in favor of increasingly automated cars and, in some cases, trucks that drive themselves. It's movement.

It's actually the perfect time, according to

Brad Davis, UniClutch Industries CEO

uniclutch industry

Brad Davis, CEO of Uniclutch Industries, agreed that overall demand and production for stick-shift vehicles is low in the U.S., but said demand is especially high in certain segments.

Although there aren't many cars built with stick shifts, there's a huge aftermarket in the U.S. worth hundreds of millions of dollars for high-performance clutches for people who want to have fun, Davis said in an interview. So muscle car and car companies like Volkswagen are now releasing the Mark 8G Golf GTI Manual exclusively in North America. Honda has released the new Honda Civic Si with manual only, limited to North America. So it's great to see that the US market is still demanding car companies deliver driving fun.

In fact, there are only 30 to 32 models equipped with manual transmissions, according to Brian Moody, editor-in-chief of popular car research and purchasing sites Kelley Blue Book and AutoTrader. Moody said the take rate is only about 1.7%, up from 1%, but still a small portion of the market.

Still, he believes it makes sense for Uniclutch to enter the U.S. market with its focus on performance.

Today's cars have much more performance and power, Moody said in an interview. If you have his ten-year-old clutch technology, take a look at some of today's cars that make 400, 500, 600, 700, or 800 horsepower. It's only natural that you need a solution to make your car run longer.

UniClutchs component ingenuity is designed as a sealed clutch pack that can be installed on the flywheel of any vehicle, eliminating significant time and costs associated with clutch replacement.

Davis explained that the clutch itself is a single modular part that fits almost any car, with a variety of equipment kits that can be mechanically connected.

UniClutch sports clutch. It features a 15% increase in torque capacity and a sport-tuned pedal feel. [+] According to the company.

uniclutch industry

Additionally, UniClutch can be installed in a variety of vehicles using equipment kits, Davis notes, which eliminates the need for parts dealers to stock different components, reducing costs and shelf space.

UniClutch entered the U.S. market last October with two models: UniClutch, which replaces the stock clutch, and UniClutch Sport, which features a 15% increase in torque capacity and sport-tuned pedal feel.

On March 5th, the company will introduce two additional models: the UniClutch Track for race cars and the UniClutch 4Terrain, designed for 4×4 off-road use.

Davis said the UniClutch Track is specifically aimed at the increasingly popular drift racing, which is tough on clutches and requires car owners to replace their clutches frequently. But that particular model is also targeted at various street and track races.

Virtually all different forms of motorsports would benefit from UniClutch Track, Davis said, and it's so inexpensive that, as you know, it always does when it wears out. Faster installation as there is no need to replace the flywheel. Therefore, you can save a lot of time and money.

At this time, UniClutch is only available at NAPA dealers in the U.S., and starting March 5th, UniClutch will also be available at NAPA Canada, Davis said.

Despite the small number of manual transmission vehicles on the market, NAPA executives say partnering with UniClutch as exclusive U.S. distributor was an easy decision.

The clutch system's adaptive design fits a large number of vehicles, simplifying inventory management, reducing clutch replacement time, and reducing common installation issues, making it easy for automotive technicians, parts dealers It's a win-win for the aftermarket, with notable benefits for , and automotive technicians. So do consumers, Danny Huffaker, NAPA's senior vice president of category management, said in an emailed comment.

It may have taken UniClutch 70 years to try its luck in the United States, but Davis confidently declares that jumping across the Pacific was, well, a clutch move, saying, “This is just a great market.'' It's huge, it's huge.'' In the United States, the clutch market boasts a market size of over 500 million dollars. So it's a small piece of a very big pie that's definitely worth getting into.

