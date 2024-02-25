Qatari technology company Snoonu showcases innovations at Web Summit





Doha, Qatar: Snoonu, Qatar's fastest growing technology company, will be making a big impact at this year's Web Summit. The company announced its participation in the event and will host workshops led by top international technology leaders and product experts.

Snoonu focuses on innovation and expertise in the technology industry and aims to share valuable insights and knowledge with attendees at the Web Summit. Workshops will cover a wide range of topics including the latest trends in technology, best practices in technology delivery, and strategies for success in the digital age.

In addition to the workshops, Snoonu will have a dedicated booth at the Web Summit where attendees can interact with the company's team, learn more about its services, and explore potential collaboration opportunities. This booth will showcase the company's commitment to providing superior technology and driving innovation in the industry.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this year's Web Summit and have the opportunity to connect with technology enthusiasts and industry leaders,” said Nikita Gordeev, CTO of Snoonu. “Our team is looking forward to sharing our knowledge and expertise through our workshops and engaging with booth attendees. I’m excited to contribute to the conversation.”

Web Summit attendees are encouraged to visit Snoonu's booth, attend workshops, learn from the company's top international technology leaders, and learn how Snoonu is shaping the future of technology delivery. , added Metthew Nef, chief product officer at Snoonu.

