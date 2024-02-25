Unpleasant reality leads to Vision Pro returns





According to a recent report, Apple's Vision Pro headset is undergoing a rash of returns, with users citing discomfort, headaches, and eye strain as their main concerns. This increase in returns coincides with the end of Apple's 14-day return period, suggesting that the initial excitement over the $3,500 device may be fading.

The headset's ungainly design was an important factor for users. Front-heavy weight distribution is associated with physical discomfort, with some users experiencing headaches and motion sickness. Dry eyes and bloodshot eyes have long been associated with VR headsets, but the severity of these symptoms with the Vision Pro seems noteworthy.

Headaches, eye irritation, discomfort

Customers who returned Vision Pro headsets to Apple Stores are sharing their frustrations with employees. They report that although the device initially promises a magical experience, its unwieldy and unwieldy design overshadows this aspect. Therefore, many people find it uncomfortable to wear them even for a short time. That discomfort eventually led others to post their experiences online when deciding to return. Additionally, several others share the opinion that the headset is too expensive to justify the nagging headaches and eye strain.

The elusive perfect fit

The ergonomic challenges posed by wearable technology are not new. For smartwatches, the size of the case relative to your wrist is often an issue. For smart rings, the problem may be the size or swelling of your finger. Smart glasses and headsets like the Vision Pro face similar issues with fit and comfort, especially for people with low nose bridges or those who need a device that blocks out light properly.

After the wow factor wears off

Beyond physical issues, the Vision Pros utility has come under scrutiny. Users have reported productivity issues, saying the headset doesn't offer enough features to justify the price. Complaints range from difficulty viewing the Figma screen to insufficient headsets for work-related tasks. Programmers say the coding experience is unsatisfying and that concentration issues cause headaches. For some, the lack of gaming and entertainment options further reduces the value of the device.

I'm not happy with it now, but I'll buy the second version later

Although a vocal group of early adopters have expressed dissatisfaction and intentions to return the device, many are still open to the idea of ​​a second-generation Vision Pro. They suggest that the technology itself is not the problem. Rather, there is a lack of attractive applications, so comfort needs to be improved.

Cart important points

The extent of the return phenomenon remains unclear, as do Apple's internal expectations for the headset's performance. However, feedback from this outspoken minority may influence future development and improvements to the Vision Pro headset.

How do you think Apple should address the ergonomic issues with the Vision Pro headset? What features or improvements would you like to see in the 2nd generation Vision Pro headset? Let us know in the comments below .

