Experience, expertise and critical thinking

Commentary by the director of Camosun Innovates, located on the Camosun College Interurban Campus.

Jeff Johnson's Feb. 18 column on the importance of the arts and humanities, “Studying the humanities helps develop increasingly needed skills,” goes beyond strictly utilitarian education. It expresses a valuable, persistent, and sadly all too often ignored debate about learning and education that encompasses all aspects of the world. result.

In my role as director of Camosun Innovates, Camosun College's applied research and development center, I recognize the importance of combining technical knowledge with essential, foundational, or soft skills.

Small businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies regularly come to us for help solving persistent problems, increasing efficiency and productivity, and moving ideas from inspiration to improvement and innovation. .

To achieve this, we combine technical experience and expertise with creativity and critical thinking, curiosity and common sense, practicality and the ability to learn from mistakes.

Our business areas are advanced manufacturing, which includes BC's economic sectors including agriculture and aquaculture, clean and green technology, cultural and heritage enterprises, digital and high-tech innovation, forestry and marine industries, and traditional manufacturing. We service most of the.

We support innovation in automation and mechatronics, composite manufacturing and materials integration, data collection and analysis, digital reality and the Internet of Things, and the technological advancement of human capabilities.

To do this, we employ students, technicians, and engineers who work at the edges of knowledge, build bridges between humans and machines, and imagine the possibilities of every problem.

Their abilities include not only training in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, information science, and computer science, but also a wide range of education and experience in fine arts, performing arts, musical performance and improvisation, creative activities, graphic design, crafts, games, and history. obtained from. And sports.

This diversity of talent, and the perspectives it provides, is what drives our support for innovation.

The future of learning and the future of work will increasingly require a focus on context and interpretation, perception and perspective, and what Maxine Greene calls “the ability to see the world as it is not.” .

These abilities can be developed in any field through a variety of techniques and technologies, but they are core values ​​in the arts, humanities, and liberal studies.

These are ideas that bridge all other ideas. Because these ideas are at the core of who we are as human beings with consciences and souls, and are the skills that will best help us navigate the challenges ahead with compassion, humanity, and insight. .

