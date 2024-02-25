Viettel High Tech and DeepSig unveil industry's first AI/ML-based neural receiver to work in live 5G networks





DeepSigs AI Native Software Open RAN Distributed Unit on VHT Delivers Increased Uplink Throughput

Hanoi, Vietnam and Barcelona, ​​Spain, February 25, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation (VHT), a pioneer in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of communication solutions, and artificial intelligence (AI) DeepSig, an expert in machine learning (ML) for wireless communications, launched the industry's first live AI/ML-based neural receiver in 5G open virtual radio access networks (vRAN) in Hanoi. Physical layer signal processing applying AI/ML was introduced for the first time in his VHT-manufactured 5G ORAN equipment in the Viettels network.

Ongoing collaboration integrates DeepSigs OmniPHY-5G neural receiver software into VHT distributed units (DUs) based on Intel Xeon processors and Intel FlexRAN reference software to improve 5G user throughput and resource utilization in Open vRAN deployments It is characterized by this. DeepSig software uses AI/ML-based algorithms to perform channel estimation and equalization to enhance the signal-to-interference-noise ratio (SINR) of physical shared uplink channels (PUSCH). VHT's DU ORAN equipment system also controls a large number of highly loaded cells with high user capacity in the test network. The result is increased 5G RAN capacity and hardware efficiency, allowing mobile network operators to deliver a higher quality of user experience without additional hardware.

Nguyen Vu Ha, CEO of VHT, said: “VHT believes that our collaboration with DeepSig is a pioneer in bringing AI/ML to ORAN standard device systems that support 5G. “Performance and capacity, especially uplink decoding processing. The contribution of equipment systems and real data sources by deployment on the Viettel network is a prerequisite for optimal AI/ML operations.” I'm proud of that.”

“Our close partnership with VHT is proving how DeepSigs AI software improves user throughput in real-world situations. “It's an ideal environment to validate performance improvements. VHT's adoption of AI/ML technology and its 5G open vRAN portfolio demonstrates true innovation leadership,” said DeepSig CEO Jim Shea. I am. “We are proud to achieve this important milestone in our industry with VHT and many more to come.”

“This deployment demonstrates how a fully virtualized RAN can quickly implement new innovations that deliver real benefits to carriers,” said Christina, vice president and general manager of Intel's Wireless Access Networking division. Rodriguez said. “Furthermore, DeepSig and Viettel High Tech achieved this without the need for specialized AI hardware, using general-purpose Intel Xeon processors, and on a live 5G network, which is an extraordinary feat of innovation for both companies. ”

About Viettel Hi-Tech:

Viettel High Tech is the main research, design, development and production division of Viettel Group, specializing in the communications, defense and enterprise sectors, providing complete processes from research, design to manufacturing and sales of cutting-edge technology solutions. We have successfully brought it in-house. Viettel is recognized as a modern and intelligent technology company, and its brand is recognized around the world.

About DeepSig, Inc:

DeepSig is a pioneer in AI-native wireless communications. Its innovative technology pushes the boundaries of wireless performance, spectrum visibility, and network capabilities. With a unique combination of artificial intelligence, deep learning, and wireless systems expertise, DeepSigs AI/ML-powered software delivers unprecedented improvements in capacity, efficiency, and security for specialized communications networks and his 5G Open RAN. , laying the foundation for AI-native 6G. For more information, please visit https://www.deepsig.ai.

