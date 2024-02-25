Your Barbie dream phone will soon become a reality





Hello, Barbie! Journalist Barbie is reporting live from MWC in Barcelona, ​​Spain about the best day ever.

It turns out we Barbies are getting our own cell phones. It's pink, sparkly, and has your name on it. The Barbie Flip Phone will be manufactured by his HMD, the company responsible for breathing new life into Nokia mobile phones, as the first in a series of brand partnerships to be announced next year.

HMD is working with Mattel on the phone, which is expected to be released this summer. We don't know exactly what that will look like at this stage, but we're sure he will embody the vintage chic of our brand's heritage, which dates back to 1959 as we all know.

We also know that the device will be a foldable phone that offers a modern feature phone experience rather than a smartphone experience. This is in line with his HMD commitment to encourage us to jump on the digital detox trend. The company says the Barbie Flip Phone offers a new option for Gen Z and Millennial cell phone users who are increasingly looking for ways to spend less time on social media and stay connected while preserving their peace. There is.

Will Barbie Phone look like this?

HMD

There were so many Barbie brand partnerships last year that it feels impossible to keep track of them all. From Xbox to Airbnb, products and services are desperate to show off our name. That's very gratifying, but at the same time we're used to selling so many things, things that not everyone needs.

With this in mind, you can't avoid the following big thoughts: Is the Barbie phone somehow commodifying our resistance to doomscrolling? While HMD promotes sustainability as a core value of the company, it is also pursuing potentially lucrative product distribution partnerships that could significantly impact the rampant consumerism that is harming the planet. Is there a contradiction in what you are trying to use?

I don't have all the answers. As Barbie the journalist, I'm just here to ask questions. So I did. I spoke to Lars Silberbauer, HMD's chief marketing officer, and he said the Barbie phone won't just be a toy that doesn't serve a purpose. This will be a fully functional feature phone that fulfills your major connectivity needs, so you can call all the other Barbies, Kens, and even Alans (although probably not).

One of the biggest problems that causes e-waste to accumulate (more than 5 billion “dormant” cell phones sit unused in people's drawers around the world) is that many devices are made to last longer. It's not made in. That's not the case with the Barbie flip phone, Silberbauer said. “It's going to last a long time,” he said.

He added that many phone companies still push people to upgrade annually, which fuels consumerism. Conversely, Nokia devices, known for making HMDs, are durable and “very difficult to destroy.” These same standards apply to the Barbie flip phone.

As journalists who have been writing about technology for a while, part of us wonders if our Barbie dolls really need pink, sparkly cell phones. It's not that I don't like pink and glitter (just look at my dream house). Until recently, however, it was difficult to get technology companies run by male-dominated boardrooms to take women's technology needs seriously. They use a strategy known in the advertising industry as “shrinking and pinking” to take products that are already suitable for both men and women and use gender-based marketing to sell them to women. I used it as. They often charged more in the process.

Stylish Barbie from 1959.

HMD

Silberbauer quite rightly pointed out that the Barbie phone is not just for women. “It's for Barbie fans of all kinds,” he said. The phone pays homage to Barbie's “great style” over the years, and the design teams at Mattel and HMD have worked together to create the best product for Barbie lovers. is.

As you know, everyone is a fan of Barbie, so there are a lot of people. But for those who are also fans of the other stuff, HMD promises even more exciting partnerships are on the way, with the next collaboration scheduled for this spring.

That's all for now, Barbie! Stay tuned for the latest (non-Barbie) cell phone news this week at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

