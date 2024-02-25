Business Recognition and Promotions for the Week of February 25, 2024





education

Christophe Larroque has been named the inaugural vice provost for advancement for the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

He will be responsible for building and leading advancement programs to maximize support and exposure for the Innovation Campus by overseeing an integrated development, engagement, and communications program.

Larocque

Mr. Larocque has more than 20 years of experience raising funds from philanthropists, foundations, the corporate sector, and government agencies.

Prior to joining Tech, he served as principal at Boston Children's Hospital and launched a major gift program in the New York metropolitan area. He led Weill Cornell Medicine's fundraising efforts for institutional priorities in the areas of brain health and education. He also launched major fundraising programs at the Strasbourg University Foundation and the Valentin Hay Foundation in Paris.

Larocque earned a bachelor's degree in history and philosophy of science from Stanford University and a master's degree from INSEAD. He serves on the alumni boards of both alma maters.

Tom Soladay has been named director of communications and marketing for the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

He will lead the planning and execution of a comprehensive strategic communications and marketing plan for the University, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the Virginia Agricultural Experiment Station, aligning and driving the University's strategic goals and initiatives.

Soladei

As part of the University's Advancement Team, Soladei will be responsible for promoting the University's teaching, research and support activities, as well as increasing the University's visibility and reputation.

Soladay has years of experience representing and promoting brands on a global scale, including serving as Senior Public Relations Manager for Chip Ganassi Racing and Director of Communications for international sports marketing company Circuit Sport.

He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Maryland and is a former professional cyclist.

Leslie Stevens is the new coordinator of the ACC Academic Consortium.

Stevens, faculty project director at Virginia Tech, will lead group meetings, competitions, and communities of practice. Promote collaboration between universities. and enhance the academic reputation of the conference.

stevens

For Stevens, who has worked and studied at Virginia Tech for more than a decade, that job includes managing the ACC Academic Consortium's list of programs.

ACC Leadership Symposium.

ACC Academic Leader Network.

Intercollegiate Athletics Research Center.

government

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil C. North and Roanoke County Economic Development Director Megan Baker have been appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin to the board of the Virginia Recreation Facilities Authority.

North

VRFA's mission is to provide quality recreational attractions to the Western Commonwealth. Expand historical knowledge for adults and children. Promote tourism and economic development in the Commonwealth. Secure and protect scenic natural areas and preserve open space along the Roanoke River. Strengthen and expand research and education programs.

baker

law

Mr. Pattis L. Holland was elected to a three-year term on the Board of Directors by the members of the Virginia Bar Association. She represents the Southwest region.

The 22-member Board of Directors, made up of general and regional representatives, manages the affairs of the association.

Netherlands

Mr. Holland is a principal/partner at Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black PLC in Roanoke, where his practice focuses on labor and employment, transportation law (railway), and general civil litigation.

She leads the company's transportation practice group and chairs the DEI task force. She also serves as an acting judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. She joined VBA in 2008 and serves as co-chair of the Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Mr. Holland serves in the Labor and Employment Law Division and the Transportation Law Division (former Chair). She received her law degree from Stetson University School of Law and George She received her bachelor's degree from Mason University.

