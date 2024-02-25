HMD launches hot pink foldable mobile phone





HMD (Human Mobile Devices) will launch a Barbie-branded flip phone in July.

HMD

BARCELONA Still tired of Barbie movies?

You'll soon be able to get your hands on a flip phone from this hit toy line.

HMD (an abbreviation for Human Mobile Devices), which makes Nokia-branded smartphones, has announced that it will release a Barbie doll flip phone this summer in partnership with toy maker Mattel.

Mattel is the company behind the Barbie doll collection. We've been manufacturing and selling popular children's toys and accessories since 1959.

According to HMD's press release, the device, scheduled for release this summer, “promises to embody the vintage chic of the original girls empowerment brand with a touch of pink and, of course, sparkle.”

It will not be connected to the Internet and will revert to the “dumb phones” of the past, before smartphones became widespread.

So-called dumb phones are becoming increasingly popular, especially among Gen Z consumers who are trying to limit their digital activity and stay away from harmful content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube.

“It's time to switch from reel life to real life and take a breather from notification interruptions,” said Lars Silberbauer, chief marketing officer at HMD.

The device looks like a standard flip phone with buttons rather than a touchscreen, and is hot pink in color, similar to the iconic pink flip phone accessory that comes with many Barbie dolls. Masu.

This is the first device that HMD will sell under its new brand name, Human Mobile Devices (HMD for short). This is a step away from Nokia, the brand HMD usually used to sell dumb phones and smartphones.

HMD plans to continue selling Nokia mobile phones under the revamp. But the company plans to partner with other brands to sell phones that only represent its own brand rather than HMD, with the company acting as a kind of white-label hardware maker behind the scenes.

HMD was spun out from Microsoft after the US tech giant decided to sell the Nokia mobile phone brand, which it first acquired in 2014, to a group of former Nokia executives. HMD Global was founded in 2016.

Barbie mania has become a social phenomenon in 2023, thanks to the blockbuster movie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, and more. The film grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/25/barbie-phone-hmd-launches-hot-pink-flip-phone.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos