Introducing HMD (short for Human Mobile Devices) and say hello to Barbie.





For HMDs, it's all about human innovation and a lot of it.

HMD puts people first, uses technology to make lives easier, and innovates to solve real-world challenges. Thanks to extensive transformation, HMD announced that he will see a significant improvement in operating profit in 2023. The evolution to a multi-brand strategy approach means launching new HMD original devices, selling Nokia mobile phones and collaborating with inspirational partners. The iconic Nokia device is here! Say goodbye to broken screens? This summer, HMD takes repairability to the next level. HMD embraces open innovation to enable people and businesses to scale their phones to fit their needs. Hello, Barbie!

BARCELONA, Spain , Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HMD today revealed what life as a human mobile device will be like. As part of our evolution, HMD aims to create affordable, beautiful, attractive, and repairable mobile phones. Or, simply put, it helps you get what you need without spending a fortune. That means creating devices that help address humanity's technological challenges, such as e-waste and digital fatigue, and make life just a little bit better.

HMD

This means that from 2016 onwards, the manufacturer of Nokia mobile phones will develop new HMD original devices, continue to sell Nokia mobile phones, and collaborate with exciting partners you know and love as part of our multi-brand vision. Become.

“During our seven-year journey, collaboration and support have allowed us to achieve much, and we look forward to doing even more as we introduce our new HMD to the world.” We have a plan. We want to be a catalyst for positive and beneficial change. We are adopting a multi-brand strategy: creating new HMD original devices, creating Nokia mobile phones, and working with well-known global partners. ” Jean-François Baril, HMD Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO

Transformation into profits In the face of tough economic conditions, the mobile market declined for two consecutive years for the first time in history, but thanks to a major transformation project, HMD has bucked the trend and is on track to increase operating profit year-on-year in 2023. We were able to significantly improve 1. This success is all thanks to fresh and energetic leadership, a sharp focus on strategy, staying agile and improving cost savings.

Repair your devices at home this summer E-waste is one of the most important issues today for technology manufacturers and technology users. HMD makes phones that not only turn heads, but are kind to the planet and your bank balance. We make award-winning repairable devices (we don't say that, TIME Magazine did 2) and cell phones that last. HMD is pushing the boundaries and making the repair experience accessible to everyone.

Did you know that an average of 66% of people in the UK now live with a broken screen?3 In Europe and Australia/New Zealand, 1:4 of HMD smartphone sales in 2023 will be repairable devices. 4. This year, that is expected to increase to 3:4. In Europe and Australia New Zealand, we expect half of the smartphone devices we sell worldwide to be repairable.

This summer, HMD repairability will be taken to the next level, dramatically reducing the number of steps required to repair a screen. You can say goodbye to disconnecting your phone due to a broken screen and get involved in the “FIY” (Fix it Yourself) movement.

“One year ago, we introduced our first repairable mobile phone to great response. Twelve months later, we continue to push the boundaries to reimagine repair possibilities. We're determined to reduce the hassle and delay when a fix is ​​needed and make that process as easy as possible starting this summer, as more people are looking for easy-to-repair devices to keep their phones going. We're excited about that.'' James Robinson, HMD Vice President, Enterprise, Europe, Americas

There are many parts that are intentionally left to the imagination.

HMD is all about human innovation. This means making normally expensive digital tools accessible and affordable around the world. Whether it's introducing new payment options to feature phones or adding microfinance capabilities to smartphones, HMD already has a tradition of purposeful human innovation.

This summer, we will launch our innovation platform, the smartphone, to make technology more accessible to more communities around the world.

Today, we released the first version of our toolkit for developers and enterprises. It includes design files and information about software integration and is currently available on our website. We embrace open innovation to enable people and businesses to scale their phones to fit their needs.

We want to champion the creativity of many people. This is far more than we could accomplish alone. The possibilities are endless.

These can be as simple as fashionable clothing, clothing with extended batteries, payment terminals, barcode scanners, or even portable connected medical devices, creating a veritable white space for creativity. canvas.

A multi-brand that combines what you expect and what you don't expect.

As a human mobile device, HMD aims to redefine screen time, promote repairability, and forge meaningful partnerships as part of our multi-brand vision. There will be more Nokia phones to come, but this summer the iconic phone is making a comeback. This year, you'll also see a great line-up of exciting new brands.

“Our commitment to human-centered innovation is driving our expansion, opening new possibilities for us and our collaborators, and driving our adoption of a multi-brand strategy. We work with great partners. “We're proud to do this and excited about its expansion,” working with dynamic new partners like Mattel. Barbie and her HMD are on a mission to shake things up with a new flip phone coming this summer. ” Lars Silberbauer, HMD CMO

By the way, hello, Barbie! As we step into new partnerships, HMD is guided by our core values ​​and seeks collaborations that resonate with our mission. On that note, *drum roll please*, we're excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership between Mattel and Barbie. This underscores our collective dedication to shaking things up, strengthening connections, and enabling stillness amidst digital noise and interruptions.

Barbie Flip Phone will arrive in summer 2024. Promising style, nostalgia, and a much-needed digital detox, this retro feature phone defies smartphone culture and is set to become the hottest accessory of the summer.

“Design and innovation are at the heart of Mattel, and this latest collaboration is another step in that direction,” said Ruth Enriquez, Head of Consumer Products, Publishing, LBE, Mattel EMEA. It promises to be an exciting moment.” We're excited to flip the switch and unveil it to the world at Mobile World Congress for Barbie fans of all ages. ”

For more information and images, please visit the HMD Press Center.

