Most stable driver of 2024 according to robot tests

TaylorMade's Qi10 driver lineup has been praised for its consistent launch, spin, and carry numbers across the face.

Starting this year, GOLF's ClubTest upped the ante and began testing every loft on every model that underwent robotic testing with Golf Laboratories' swing robots. In his last two editions of ClubTest, at 95 mph, he tested only a 10.5 degree head, but as we found in our latest set of insights, increasing the loft can yield even better results in some cases. may be obtained.

For this particular test, we employed 9-point facial mapping, which allows the robot to capture 90% of the face using Foresight's GCQuad launch monitor. The goal is to provide more detailed information about what each driver does particularly well on mis-hits.

Once the data is acquired, we take the distance on hit for the geometric center and compare it to the other eight miss-hit locations to get the distance delta. The lower the delta, the better the driver will perform for golfers who have inconsistent contact across the face.

Future reports will feature drivers that perform well on toe and heel misses, but for now we're focusing on overall forgiveness and stability (launch, spin, carry). As Golf Laboratories founder Gene Parente always says, look at the numbers.

(How it's calculated: Each driver is tested using a 9-point face mapping. Hit six balls from each of the high, low, and middle quadrants of the face and compare the data to the geometric center.)

***

TaylorMade Qi10 Max (12 degrees) | 3.5 yard drop-off distance between geometric center and other eight hitting locations

The greater the inertia, the more forgiving the driver. Experience TaylorMade speed with 10K of inertia with the introduction of the Qi10 Max driver. Designed for forgiveness and stability, the Qi10 Max features a shallow head shape that extends from front to back, significantly increasing inertia by allowing mass to be placed farther from the center of the clubhead. New Infinity Carbon Crown The Infinity Carbon crown covers 97% of the total crown area, creating the strategic advantage of mass redistribution and increased forgiveness. At address, it provides a refined, clean field of view that is matched with subtle alignment cues, leaving you feeling confident and set up for success.



Insight: Going back to 2022, the Cobras LTDx Max driver (10.5 degrees) produced unrealistic average distance loss numbers. Comparing the geometric center strike to his eight other mishit locations tested by Swing Robot on the face, the LTDx Max lost just 3.4 yards. This remains the best performance in terms of off-center performance since GOLF began robot testing.

TaylorMade's 12-degree Qi10 Max moved much closer to taking the crown with a distance loss of 3.5 yards, nearly two yards better than the second-place 12-degree Qi10 (5.2 yards). For golfers who swing around 95 mph with a neutral attack angle, his 12-degree Qi10 Max is definitely a driver that should be in the testing discussion, regardless of impact location.

In other models, two misses at the low toe and heel resulted in a distance loss of 20 to 40 yards, and the distance was only reduced by 11.5 yards.

TaylorMade Qi10 (12 degrees, 10.5 degrees) | 5.2 yards and 6.1 yards

Wrapped in a clean, confident package, the Qi10 driver is strategically designed to help players optimize distance and increase forgiveness. Pursuing Inertia TaylorMade's goal with the Qi10 family is to make each driver as forgiving as possible, using advanced multi-material construction to increase inertia. The Qi10 is designed to provide a balanced blend of distance and forgiveness. Full performance Qi10 drivers feature lower CG projection and higher MOI than their predecessors, delivering balanced performance with no trade-offs. New Infinity Carbon Crown The Infinity Carbon crown covers 97% of the total crown area, creating the strategic advantage of mass redistribution and increased forgiveness.



Insight: The 10.5-degree and 12-degree Qi10 drivers provide superior ball speed protection on high toe misses, plus less than 6 yards of distance reduction at all 9 points on the face at 95 mph. I understand.

Looking strictly at the 10.5-degree Qi10, a high toe miss yielded 2.2 yards of distance. This is an impressive number that highlights the significant improvements made to the Carbon Twist Face construction.

Cobra Darkspeed Max (12 degrees) | 6.4 yards

The Cobra DarkSpeed ​​MAX model offers a low-mid spin design with draw bias and unparalleled stability for ultimate distance and accuracy. Refined Aerodynamic Design The improved aero shape has a streamlined radius from the face to the topline, a higher crown peak, a raised skirt, and reduced clubface surface area to maximize speed. It is characterized by Shaped for Speed ​​and Forgiveness The sophisticated clubhead shape combines speed and forgiveness for a high look-at-address for maximum confidence off the tee.



Insight: If you're missing the high heel or face position, the 12-degree Max head is worth further testing. The distance delta is almost zero in both locations, and this is not a typo. His high-toe miss delta was an astonishing 10.2 yards, but tight numbers on his other seven miss-hit locations on the face meant that Max Head had an overall total of only 6.4 yards. I was able to create an impressive delta.

Darkspeed delivers very similar numbers to the highly acclaimed LTDx in all three models (Max, This makes it a great choice for testing. However, if you're looking for the top of the consistency list, in this case it's Max.

Ping G430 Max 10K (12 degrees) | 6.6 yards

The G430 MAX 10K is PING's straightest and highest MOI driver to date, exceeding the 10,000 g-cm2 total moment of inertia threshold first crossed by the G400 MAX five years ago. Fixed Back Weight Fixed back weight moves mass downward and rearward to increase forgiveness and optimize center of gravity location for record MOI. Larger Head Profile PING's largest ever head profile maximizes USGA allowable heel-toe and fore/aft dimensions while staying within the 460cc volume limit. This eye-pleasing shape helps keep golfers on target, giving them the confidence to hit longer, straighter tee shots.



Insight: At 95 mph, increasing loft may be beneficial for optimal launch and spin characteristics. So it's no surprise that the 12-degree Max 10K head produced some of the best numbers we've seen from a driver with the same loft.

Distance decreased by just 6.6 yards (across the eight mishit locations), but only the low toe and heel had a distance difference of more than 5 yards. (On low heel strikes, the distance he carried only decreased by 7 yards.)

What this means is that for people who aren't making consistent contact, they can basically hit the ball almost anywhere in their face and not see a significant drop in performance. There's a reason he likened the Max 10K to a tank in his robot insight video. It can withstand anything you throw at it.

Mizuno ST Max (12 degrees) | 6.9 yards

Insight: Lives up to the Max name with single-digit distance loss on all misses except the low heel and toe. Even in the most unfavorable mis-hit locations (low heel and toe), he averaged just 12.7 yards less distance. Mizuno may be known for its irons, but it's about time golfers started considering their woods as well.

Ready to rethink your bag for 2024? Find a fitting store near you at True Spec Golf, a GOLF affiliate.

