Google develops AI-powered advertising space for Africa

American tech giant Google has revolutionized search engine marketing (SEM) with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence-powered large-scale language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, and is now offering small and medium-sized businesses in Africa I'm aiming.

With Gemini, a new product seen as a competitor to OpenAIs GPT-4 (an improved version of ChatGPT or GPT-3), Google is harnessing the power of AI to help businesses advertise themselves online using search engines. I'm trying to change that. .

Google announced this week that the product, which launched in the U.S. last December, will now be available to businesses in Africa, a move that could revitalize dwindling search advertising on the continent. It is.

This technology replaces the traditional SEM method of increasing online visibility by simply paying Google to place their website at the top of search results for specific keywords (selected by the company). break away from

With Gemini, Google uses AI to analyze your website's content and generate relevant keywords, ad headlines and descriptions, and images to accompany your ads. Vendors simply enter a link to her website.

Vendors no longer need to create search ads themselves as before. Their new innovation promises a conversational experience in ad creation. So just chat with Gemini LLM and we'll generate the ads you need.

Shashi Thakur, vice president of search advertising at Google, said the innovation was inspired by the sheer amount of time small businesses, in particular, typically spend creating ads given their complexity. Our new conversation experience will help businesses of all sizes harness the power of Google AI to create successful search campaigns with incredible ease, he said.

While Google is touting this innovation as a game-changer for SEM users, more and more people are ditching search engines and turning to LLMs like ChatGPT to get answers that were previously only available through search engines. However, it remains unclear whether this innovation can successfully revitalize search advertising.

Data from digital marketing research firm Meltwater shows that due to the rise of other search methods such as ChatGPT and social media, the number of internet consumers using search engines has decreased slightly since 2021 and is now estimated at 80%. Masu.

According to Statista, revenue generated by search engine advertising reached $279 billion worldwide last year, with most of it going to Google. Because Google's search engine is used for almost 90% of searches worldwide.

In Kenya, Statista predicts that businesses will spend $18.9 million (Sh2.8 billion) on search engine advertising this year. However, in the coming years, revenue from search advertising is expected to decline significantly.

US-based technology research firm Gartner predicts that search engine advertising could decline by 25% by 2026 as users increasingly prefer AI-powered chatbots and social media platforms such as ChatGPT to search engines. I predicted that there would be.

A recent study by American tech company Adobe also found that younger internet users, or Generation Z, primarily search for products on TikTok rather than traditional search engines.

