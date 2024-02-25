Specs, Price, Availability, Ultra Version





Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

xiaomi

Barcelona Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone globally on Sunday as it aims to maintain its recovery momentum, as well as debuting an electric car for the first time in Europe.

The Chinese electronics giant launched the Xiaomi 14 for global markets at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​after debuting in China this week.

Since its founding in 2010, Xiaomi has achieved success by selling high-spec, low-priced smartphones. But as competition in this part of the market intensifies, Xiaomi aims to enter the high-end market, which is dominated by Apple and Samsung in particular but continues to grow despite tough conditions in the phone industry overall.

The announcement comes as Xiaomi's core smartphone business, which accounts for just under two-thirds of its total revenue, is recovering. According to IDC, his 2023 shipments for Xiaomi, the world's third-largest smartphone player, fell 4.7% year-on-year, but the decline was much more gradual than his 2022. In the third quarter, Xiaomi recorded a slight increase in revenue. After six consecutive quarters of decline.

However, Xiaomi continues to face stiff competition in the high-end sector from incumbents Apple and Samsung, as well as Chinese players such as Huawei spinoff Honor. Samsung released its flagship mobile phone “S24” series in January.

However, Xiaomi is also trying to talk about its business beyond smartphones. Last year, Xiaomi launched its first electric car, the SU7, opening up a new product category for the Chinese giant. Xiaomi debuted the car at MWC, showing it for the first time in Europe.

The company also launched the Smart Band 8 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Watch 2, a smart fitness band and two smartwatches.

Xiaomi is trying to position itself as a company that offers a number of consumer devices that can be linked together through its proprietary operating system HyperOS, which it launched last year. This is very similar to the strategy used by Samsung and Apple.

xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14 comes in two versions: standard Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Regarding the more expensive Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the company talked about a “quad” camera that uses lenses from Germany's Leica.

According to Xiaomi's press release, the company touted professional photo and video shooting features, including “Movie Mode” that allows for “an authentic cinematic look and motion blur.”

