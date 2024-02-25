AI in LA: ViVE gives workflow technology a starring role





Everyone is talking about generational AI, but how is it actually being used?

Hollywood may be reveling in Barry Keoghan's meteoric rise to wealth, but generative AI is seeing a similar rise in healthcare. But can either of them live up to their potential while avoiding bombshells and tabloid headlines?

Today, AI is on everyone's radar as ViVE 2024 kicks off in earnest at the Los Angeles Convention Center. And while we've heard endless articles over the past year about the promise that large-scale language models and artificial AI will eliminate the healthcare industry's biggest pain points, the talk in the room is: What will it actually do? The time has come to show everyone.

Harjinder Sandhu, chief technology officer for health and life sciences platforms and solutions at Microsoft, a partner with many health systems testing AI, said all health systems are making significant investments in AI solutions. I am. you have to. There's really no choice. However, whether this is actually possible depends on the complexity and risk of the use case.

What I saw was a lot of alarm, he added. [Health systems] We are very tentative about these use cases. So far, we're seeing far more confusion than jumping too early.

[Also read: How to Create a Game Plan for Assessing AI Readiness.]

Sandhu, who will be part of a ViVE panel this week discussing AI readiness, said healthcare industry leaders are pushing ahead with projects that carry a lot of risk, especially as the industry is still figuring out governance. He said he was naturally cautious about proceeding. But that doesn't mean they haven't come up with plenty of ideas.

I've literally sat in on a four-hour session where a group would stick 300 or so use cases on post-it notes on a board, he says.and [theyll] All the different areas we want to impact are here.

Some of the biggest and best Post-Its focus on using Gen AI to capture conversations and turn them into valuable clinical information within the EHR. As healthcare organizations everywhere grapple with clinician shortages and skyrocketing stress and burnout, it's the practice that's causing the most conflict. Those in the know call this pajama time. This is the time clinicians spend each night at home reviewing their notes from the patient encounter and converting them into information that can be used to manage care.

Microsoft and Nuance recently released DAX Copilot, which integrates directly into Epic EHR. This is one of many tools from AI vendors that target specific pain points.

Sandhu said the overall market is one of the fastest growing products we've ever witnessed in terms of physician attention and speed of adoption. Significant changes are beginning to occur in the way physicians view their work and work-life balance.

This particular tool captures conversations immediately after they occur and provides notes to clinicians immediately after meeting with a patient while the conversations are still fresh. You can review these notes for accuracy before submitting them to your EHR.

[Also read: Study: Ambient AI Scribes Are Good, But Not Yet Ready For Pime Time.]

This review process is very important. Since this technology is still relatively new, there is still the potential for mistakes to be made. As such, the use of AI in healthcare currently requires human involvement to review and approve the final product.

must be approached [AI tools] Sandhu points out that he remains skeptical. Be a little skeptical about what they produce and double-check and triple-check.

However, the benefits are great. Tools that can be easily integrated into a clinician's workflow and reduce translation work, especially on nights and weekends, can take time away from the computer and put it back where it belongs: with patients and families. Sandhu said these tools should see the highest adoption rate over the next year or two, especially as clinicians test them and vendors work to fine-tune their processes. It's worth noting that gen AI is designed to learn over time, so that the tool learns the habits and language of the clinician and becomes better at transcribing.

Beyond that, Sandu says, healthcare decision makers are eager to apply generational AI to another important problem: nursing workflow. Nurses are struggling just as much, if not more, than other health care providers, and she needs AI to relieve that overload and get it back in front of patients. But they also need technology designed for them.

[Also read: How to Create AI Programs With Clinical ROI.]

Beyond that, Sandhu sees a growing market for generational AI technologies that can capture and, more importantly, analyze conversations. Consider tools to study the signs of mental health distress that patients encounter. This allows specialists and even primary care providers to identify patients who need help just by the way they talk to someone.

He says we're kind of in this new era of AI-driven literacy.

So for now, as ViVE attendees settle in under the crisp California sun, much of the conversation is about what's currently on stage and how it's performing in the market. We don't really talk about the next big thing or the future. A big hit. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but there is a view among executives that new ideas need to show their ROI now rather than later. Healthcare needs help now.

Eric Wicklund is an associate content manager and senior editor for Innovation, Technology, and Pharma for HealthLeaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/innovation/ai-la-vive-gives-starring-role-workflow-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos