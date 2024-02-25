A tough deal for consumers





Back in January 2020, Sonos filed a lawsuit against Google in US federal court, alleging that the Alphabet giant infringed on five patents related to smart speaker technology, specifically speaker group functionality. Sonos also filed a lawsuit with the U.S.-based International Trade Commission (ITC) and was granted an import ban, which allowed Google to remove speaker groups from its products, including products already in users' homes. I ended up stripping it of its functionality (ouch!). The ensuing legal dispute was long and complex, but we're here to make sense of it. That's all for now.

A year of disputes: ups and downs for consumers

After a lengthy legal battle, in May 2023, a San Francisco jury ruled in Sonos' favor and ordered Google to pay $32.5 million in damages ($2.30 per unit of infringement). However, in October 2023, a federal judge overturned the jury's verdict and granted a new trial, saying Sonos had failed to prove that its patents were “valid and essential.”

In other words, according to the judge's ruling, Sonos tried to delay obtaining the patents it claimed were infringed and attach those new patents to the old ones to make its claims appear more legitimate. I'm saying that. To the benefit of consumers, Google almost immediately redeployed the Speaker Groups feature.

I asked Alex Moss, a prominent patent attorney and executive director of the Public Interest Patent Law Institute, why this case was pursued in both the ITC and the federal court system. She explains: “The ITC is an administrative court. In 2006, the Supreme Court said that preliminary injunctions, such as prohibiting sales or imports, are not automatically obtainable, making the ITC a very attractive venue for patent litigation. , in intellectual property litigation.”

Mr Moss continued: “Therefore, the ITC cannot actually award damages. All the ITC can do is order a ban on imports, but in the case of imports, it is essentially a nationwide ban on sales, so there is no leverage.” “It's very effective. It gives you a ton of benefits.” Settlement leverage. ” She concluded, “When you actually compete with a competitor, you go to ITC. The process is very fast.”

The ITC has become a very attractive venue for patent litigation.

Of course, Sonos has vowed to appeal the revocation, and according to Moss, “the Federal Circuit hears all patent litigation appeals, no matter where they come from.” In other words, both the ITC case and the federal case would be decided using the same process. For now, consumers don't have to worry about further interruptions to their smart speakers. She added: “These decisions could take some time, and in the meantime those patents have been determined to be unenforceable.”

Moss, an avowed consumer advocate, has high praise for federal judge William Alsup, who overturned the ruling, but he doesn't have the same praise for the ITC.

“I think ITC is bad for consumers. ITC was not designed for American consumers,” Moss said. “It was designed for U.S. manufacturers. It has been exploited to provide an alternative venue for patent litigation, particularly in patent litigation to obtain remedies that are not legitimately available.”

He added: “In theory, the ITC is supposed to take public interest into account, but in practice it doesn't.” As for how the case went before a federal jury in the first place, Moss said new information may have only come to light after the trial that dispels doubts about the patent.

how did we get here?good times turned bad

The suit dates back to a 2013 partnership that integrated Google Play Music into Sonos products and gave Google a “deep look” into Sonos' proprietary technology, according to the complaint. Two years later, Google launched its own smart speaker, but Sonos claims Google ended up putting the stolen technology into a number of its products, from Google Home, Nest, and even Pixel products. .

Despite the recent reversal, Sonos buyers seem to be taking a bit of an “L” in the tit-for-tat deathmatch, with Sonos looking ahead to 2024 with an otherwise excellent line of updated smart speakers. has chosen not to offer support for Google Assistant in the app. Google also countersued Sonos, but we'll discuss that in more detail another time.

Like many issues in the American legal system, this litigation is fraught with complexity, and it is often the lawyers who benefit most from the high costs of litigation. Currently, basically anyone can apply for a patent on anything without providing any prior evidence that the patent is valid. According to Moss, this leads to a problematic “patent thicket.” Because “You can apply for a patent for something that your competitors are doing in the market that you didn't invent. The patent office has no restrictions at all. Other countries” This doesn't exist, Europe doesn't have this. . ”

Rest assured that we are constantly monitoring the incident and will keep you updated on any new developments.

