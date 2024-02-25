ZTE unveils ultra-efficient, green, and intelligent innovations at MWC 2024





Press Release: ZTE Corporation announces its participation in Mobile World Congress 2024, to be held in Barcelona from February 26th to 29th. With the theme “Deploying an Intelligent Future”, the company aims to collaborate with the industry and leverage the opportunities presented by this grand event. Partners can envision a future powered by digital intelligence.

In particular, the company plans to comprehensively showcase its innovative products and solutions featuring ultra-efficiency, sustainability and intelligence, with innovative products and solutions across four key exhibition zones: Ultra-Efficiency Infrastructure, Intelligence; aims to highlight advances in ICT technologies and their applications. At Fira Gran Via, Hall 3, 3F30, you can realize greater value, an unlimited future, and a smarter life.

Building a highly efficient, low-carbon, modernized infrastructure network that meets diverse needs

In response to carriers' basic network requirements, ZTE leverages next-generation networks and extensive computing infrastructure to build future-oriented, modernized infrastructure in an efficient and low-carbon manner I'll show you how to do it.

In the wireless field, ZTE plans to launch UniSite, an ultra-simple wireless site. UniSite leverages a seven-frequency integration approach to simplify site deployment and achieve spectral efficiency through the evolution of multi-frequency MIMO. Introducing a new generation of constant efficiency power amplifier architecture and pioneering the industry's first power pooled UBR, his ZTE is committed to achieving the ultimate in energy savings. The debut of 800GE/400GE deterministic routers and the introduction of the industry's highest capacity microwave IDU demonstrate ZTE's commitment to efficient backhaul support that provides seamless evolution of 5G-A.

In the wired area, ZTE plans to launch an ultra-efficient all-optical network. This initiative aims to deliver comprehensive Gigabit coverage in homes, campuses, and rural areas through FTTx. Prior to the launch of the Tbit all-optical access platform, ZTE will introduce ultra-high speed OTN for large-scale deployments, enabling ultra-long distance 400G connectivity. Additionally, ZTE will unveil his 800G powerful and pluggable solution for the first time at this event.

In the field of computing power, ZTE presents diverse and highly efficient end-to-end computing infrastructure solutions. The entire series of servers provides high-quality heterogeneous computing power to meet the demands of all general and intelligent computing scenarios. Additional innovations include high-performance distributed all-flash storage, lossless high-speed 400GE interconnects, liquid-cooled modular data centers (DCs), and other cutting-edge products.

In the green and low-carbon area, ZTE introduces comprehensive end-to-end energy operation solutions. This showcase will show how core technologies enable universal low-carbon practices, enabling green energy supply, efficient energy storage, and intelligent energy consumption.

Leverage AI to drive business growth for carriers and help monetize digital intelligence

ZTE will introduce a series of innovative products and solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to accelerate carrier business development and achieve digital intelligence monetization in the 2C/2B/2H market. This includes uSmartNet – a truly autonomous network solution, which integrates AI large models and digital twin technology. Additionally, ZTE will present solutions based on open gateways and intelligent resource orchestration to help carriers monetize traffic and improve user experience.

To expand its 2B business for operators, ZTE has introduced a digital construction architecture for industrial campuses based on “Industrial Private Network + ZTE Digital Nebula” to support the industry in building efficient and collaborative smart factories. Develop your own large-scale model. ZTE demonstrates the integration of 5G and PON technologies and introduces the expansion of dedicated networks into the OT domain. This advancement ensures increased determinism, seamless integration of computing networks, and streamlines operations with minimal maintenance requirements.

In addition, ZTE will also realize the industry's first 5G+XR network media integration solution, empowering industry, cultural tourism and other sectors with metaverse applications, and increasing the potential for industrial and commercial innovation. To expand its business for carriers in the second half of the year, ZTE will continue to improve user experience through a variety of Wi-Fi 7 terminals, comprehensive video services and home media computing centers. Additionally, ZTE plans to present an end-to-end smart home ecosystem based on FTTR, with voice as the entry point.

Explore cutting-edge technology to push the limits of your digital future

Looking ahead to the future evolution of mobile communication technology, ZTE presents three major visions for 5G-A and details the technology's expansion across six major scenarios. These include expanding mobile backhaul with mmWave Ultra Gigabit experiences, demonstrating rich applications such as XR immersive experiences. Additionally, ZTE will showcase its cost-effective Dynamic RIS for mmWave to optimize network deployment costs and energy consumption. RedCap goes public to explain his role in supporting the development of the $1 trillion IoT industry. His 5G-A network with integrated communication and computing technology will also be on display, ushering in the era of low-altitude new economy and his V2X autonomous driving powered by 5G-A. Additionally, ZTE will introduce NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) technology to achieve universal connectivity across the air, land, and sea, allowing smartphones to connect directly to satellites and expanding new areas for wide-area IoT.

Launch full-scenario intelligent ecosystem 3.0 and deploy smart interconnection of multiple devices

In the field of smart living, ZTE Mobile Devices unveils its global brand vision “Better for All”, which is dedicated to providing superior products and services worldwide through enhanced design, experience and quality. Committed to helping everyone enjoy a better life, ZTE Mobile Devices introduces the core of multi-device smart interconnection and ecological expansion, and its full scenario intelligent ecosystem 3.0.

Many new products and innovative technologies will be introduced. These include the brand new generation and world's first 5G+Al 3D tablet nubia Pad 3D II, 3D solutions for various industries and Neovision 3D, which enables powerful real-time conversion of 2D content to 3D. Features Anytime technology. Additionally, 5G FWA products with the new Al concept, ZTE's first flip smartphone, nubia Flip 5G, and a variety of new smartphones featuring photography, music, and games will also be on display.

Meanwhile, the all-round photography flagship nubia Z60 Ultra equipped with the world's exclusive 5th generation under-display camera, the all-round gaming flagship REDMAGIC 9 Pro series with ultimate performance and durability, and the world's leading FWA & MBB Series products will be introduced. Announced at the event.

Unveiling powerful innovations and jointly exploring new industry ecosystems for the future

During MWC 2024, the company will host the ZTE Device New Product Launch Conference and the ZTE 5G-Advanced Innovations and New Products Release Conference to introduce a series of innovative products to the industry. ZTE will also participate in five thematic forums hosted by the GSMA to collaborate with global carriers, industry partners and thought leaders on new technologies, products and prospects in the ICT field.

Additionally, a dedicated ZTE MWC Barcelona 2024 website will be launched online featuring ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang's latest insights into the digital intelligence era. He describes the company's actions and reflections in the face of strategic opportunities brought by digitalisation, intelligence and low-carbon development, overcoming cyclical challenges and building on intelligence through the formation of hyper-efficiency, sustainability and hyper-efficiency. We share our dedication to contributing to a sustainable future characterized by: Digital innovation with global partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mobileworldlive.com/zte-to-unveil-ultra-efficient-green-and-intelligent-innovations-at-mwc-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos