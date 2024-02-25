Google Keep's AI-based list creation feature expands to more users





Overview Google Keep is currently broadly testing an AI-generated “Help me create a list” feature for Android smartphone users. This feature is limited to users enrolled in the Workspace Labs program and can be accessed through a new floating action button. Google has been working on this feature for a while, with early leaks revealing the development of Magic Lists.

Google Keep is a useful note-taking tool available by default on the best Android smartphones, and the app has been gradually improving its functionality on Android tablets as well. Last October, we learned that Google was working on bundling generative AI chops into Keep, specifically in the form of magic lists. A few weeks later, we learned that Google Keep makes this available to users with an in-app “Help me create a list” floating action button (FAB). This special experiment is now widely available to more Google Keep users around the world.

9to5Google reports that this option has been confirmed for the Google Keep app for Android. Several screenshots provided in this publication detail his aforementioned FAB and a follow-up screen containing a text field for entering prompts. There's no mention of a specific version of Google Keep that enables this feature, so it could be a server-side push.

Needless to say, this feature is only available to those enrolled in Google Workspace Labs. So if you're in the program, be sure to check out the Keep app on your Android phone and try out this AI-generated feature. If this feature is available in your region, her FAB will appear in the bottom right corner of the screen when you open a new note, as shown above.

When you're ready, you can launch the prompt and create a good list in no time. For example, you can ask Keep to create a list of the items you need to make your favorite dish or tell you what to bring on your next vacation. First-time users will be greeted with a welcome screen that has already been confirmed for a late November launch, thanks to 9to5Google.Plus, see how Google Keep responds to your queries and add content to your lists with one tap.[挿入]I was also able to catch a glimpse of the button.

The “Help me create a list” welcome screen (left). AI-generated list and[挿入]Tabs (right) (via 9to5Google)

As the publication correctly points out, the term “Help me create a list” is too long to display on a floating button, so the terminology may change in future releases. There's also a sparkly pencil icon inside the button, similar to the one found in Gmail's Help Me Write feature, which is also powered by Google's generative AI capabilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-keep-help-me-create-a-list-testing-widely/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos