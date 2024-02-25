Google shuts down Google Pay in the US, Indian users are not affected





Google has announced that it is discontinuing Google Pay in the US in order to improve the user experience by simplifying the app. All users will be migrated to Google Wallet. The standalone Google Pay app in the US will no longer be available starting June 4, 2024.

Google Wallet retains popular features like in-store tap-to-pay and payment method management. According to the company's blog post, Google Wallet usage in the US is five times higher than Google Pay.

“Google Wallet continues to be the primary place for people to securely store payment cards used for tap and pay in stores, along with digital items such as transit cards, driver's licenses, and state IDs. “To simplify the app experience, the standalone U.S. version of the Google Pay app will no longer be available after June 4, 2024,” the company said in a blog post.

Google Pay services in other countries, including India, are not affected. The transition is expected to be smooth, and the normal use of Google Pay for online checkout and in-store payments will remain unchanged.

Google Pay app users in India and Singapore will see no changes as the company continues to serve the unique needs of these countries. Starting June 4, 2024, users in the United States will be able to view and transfer funds to their bank accounts via the Google Pay website.

“Starting June 4, 2022, you will no longer be able to send, request, or request money from or receive money from others through the U.S. version of the Google Pay app,” the blog post says.

You can download the latest version of the Google Wallet app for Android from Google Play. Card management can also be done on the Google Pay website.

Google Wallet lets users pay in stores, fly, take transit, store loyalty cards, store their driver's license, and start their car with a digital key. According to Google, people in more than 180 countries use Google Pay to pay for shopping on desktop, mobile, and in stores.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-to-shut-down-google-pay-in-us-indian-users-to-remain-unaffected-418855-2024-02-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos