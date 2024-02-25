Hands-on with Honor Magic 6 Pro: Waterproof phones are getting exciting again





Sarina Dayaram/CNET

Honor may not be a global household brand like Apple or Samsung, but the Chinese company is clearly determined to make a name for itself. And the new Magic 6 Pro seems designed with that squarely in mind.

Honor's Magic 6 Pro, which debuted at Mobile World Congress, is the world's first phone sold outside of China to feature a silicon-carbon battery, which researchers believe is far superior to the lithium battery used in the majority. The company says it has a lower environmental impact and lower risk of overheating than ion batteries. of the phone.

Additionally, Magic 6 Pro offers new ways to navigate with AI eye tracking that lets you open and interact with apps using your eyes. The international version of Honor Magic 6 Pro does not have eye tracking, but this feature is expected to be rolled out in the future. Here's a demo video from Honor showing off the potential of eye-tracking technology.

Apart from these innovative features, the Magic 6 Pro comes with many of the specs and features you would expect from a 2024 flagship phone. I spent nearly a week testing his Magic 6 Pro. Magic 6 Pro offers a solid Android experience packed into a gorgeous hardware design. Thanks to its sharp display, slow-draining battery, great camera, fast processor, and innovative AI-based tools, the Magic 6 Pro will be one of the most attractive Android smartphones of 2024. But the Magic 6 Pro deserves attention. No release planned for the US. It will be available in Europe first, with a price in the UK of $1,100 (approximately $1,390, AU$2,120).

Despite all its advantages, the Magic 6 Pro isn't perfect. Perhaps the biggest drawback is Honor's software upgrade policy, which lags behind rivals like Google's Pixel 8 series and Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, which offer seven years of major OS upgrades and security updates. Instead, Honor promises his four years of Android updates and security patches, which, while shorter than its rivals, is still respectable. We also noticed that the display had dust, debris, and even small scratches on it. Keep in mind, I only used it for 6 days.

Honor has been getting a flurry of firsts in its own phones since being sold to Huawei a few years ago. The Chinese company has debuted his 2023 Honor Magic V2, the world's thinnest and lightest book-style foldable phone. Before that, the company launched the Magic 5 Pro, the predecessor of the Magic 6 Pro, the world's first mobile phone with a silicon carbon battery. However, these batteries were only used in phones destined for the Chinese market, Honor's home country.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET Luxurious design

As soon as you take it out of the box, you can tell that Honor wants its latest smartphone to stand out. The model I received is a calm sage green, and I think it goes well with the camera bump and gold color around the body. The back has a textured finish and also features a cushion-shaped camera bump. According to Honor, she drew inspiration from jewelry and classic watches. However, due to the large camera protrusion, you can't place the phone completely flat on a surface. The front of the Magic 6 Pro's screen has slightly curved edges.

Vibrant and delicate display

The Magic 6 Pro's 6.78-inch display is easily visible outdoors, even on sunny days. Thanks to the fast 120Hz refresh rate, switching between apps and scrolling through social media is smooth and seamless. However, after only using it for a limited time, I was surprised to see some visible wear on the screen. After putting my phone in a tote bag for a few days without a case, I found that dust and debris easily collected on the screen. After a few days, I also found some small scratches on my phone. Honor says the Magic 6 Pro's screen uses nanocrystalline glass.

Magic 6 Pro's cushion-shaped camera bump.

Sareena Dayaram/CNET Great camera

The Magic 6 Pro's so-called Falcon camera system has a total of four cameras. The rear camera module is equipped with his 2.5x telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture to let in more light. It is equipped with a 108-megapixel sensor and can digitally zoom up to 100x. Apertures less than f/2.8 are considered fast. This basically means that the lens lets in a lot of light. Choosing a fast shutter speed will give you bright, clear images with little to no image noise. f/1.7 and f/1.6 are some of the widest apertures for cell phone camera lenses. By the way, full-frame standalone cameras such as the Leica M series and Sony Alpha series have lenses with an aperture of less than 1.

The telephoto camera comes with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Equipped with a 50 million pixel camera on the front. See the camera in action below.

Hong Kong skyscrapers during the day. Shot with Magic 6 Pro's main camera.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

I like how the image above turned out. You can also see the reflection of the building on the other side in the glass, but it looks artificially sharp in the image.

The image below was taken with default settings on a bright and sunny day in Hong Kong. Magic 6 Pro amplifies the blue of the sky and sea. Personally, I like it.

A photo of Hong Kong's harbor taken from the main camera.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

Below are a series of photos I took to demonstrate the Magic 6 Pro's zoom range. The first image was taken with a 0.5x ultra-wide angle camera, and the second image was taken with a 5x digital zoom telephoto camera.

This was taken with an ultra-wide-angle camera. To demonstrate the Magic 6 Pro's zoom capabilities, we'll zoom around inside the ship.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

I took this photo with 5x digital zoom while standing in the same location.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

But let's take things to an extreme. The photo below was taken with 100x digital zoom. I was surprised to be able to actually see the front of the ship. With the naked eye, I could barely see anything but the small silhouette of the ship. As you might expect, the image is blurry, but you can still get a general idea of ​​the subject.

And this photo was taken at 100x zoom, the maximum magnification of the Magic 6 Pro.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

Now let's zoom in on something that's actually physically closer (and more adorable). The photo below is of my dog ​​Rocky showing off the Magic 6 Pro's telephoto capabilities. This is a clear image taken in a bright room. Notice the tufts of fur and details captured.

This image of Rocky was taken with a Magic 6 Pro 2.5x telephoto camera.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

Portrait mode is one of my favorite features to use on the Magic 6 Pro. You can easily take beautiful portraits with your phone. I like the natural bokeh in the background and the sharpness in the foreground.

This is a photo of Rocky taken in portrait mode.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

When I used the Magic 6 Pro in the past, I sometimes struggled with edge detection. To understand what I mean, look at the image of a heart-shaped balloon below. The first photo was taken in portrait mode. Notice how the balloon is separated from the background. You can see that the Magic 6 Pro has a hard time “cutting” the balloon and its string.

This is another portrait mode snap, but notice how the balloon is “cut out” from the background.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

Below is another photo of the same balloon taken with portrait mode disabled. The balloon string and background are clearly visible in this image taken with default settings. Despite the light coming in through the window, the camera captured the balloon faithfully.

A photo of the same balloon taken without portrait mode.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

This photo was taken using the ultra-wide-angle camera in night mode.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

Here's the same scene shot with an ultra-wide camera, but without night mode.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

And this is the same evening scene taken with 5x digital zoom.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET

The Magic 6 Pro's photos were solid. Images were color-accurate, crisp, and visually appealing in most lighting conditions. Zoom is also a great feature of this phone, as the portrait lens is 108 million pixels. You can take all kinds of images and digitally zoom them, and every photo will look sharp. I can't wait to take this phone to a tennis match and take action shots.

To be specific, cameras tend to make the sky bluer than it actually is, and in some cases, the ocean as well. However, I was happy with the final image, so the tendency for the photo to be oversaturated didn't bother me.

I sometimes struggled with edge detection in portrait mode as well, but this wasn't an issue for me either, as it's usually easily resolved with a little camera movement. Plus, it was easy to take beautiful portraits. I love how easy it is to take photos with natural bokeh in the background while maintaining a sharp foreground. The Magic 6 Pro has probably one of my favorite portrait cameras, despite a small issue with edge detection.

silicon carbon battery

This year's Magic 6 Pro has a 5,600 mAh silicon carbon battery. In my experience, the battery lasted all day with moderate use. This includes making quick phone calls, scrolling through social media, reading emails, watching YouTube videos, listening to music, etc.

We also ran a 45-minute battery drain test. For this test, we hopped on a Zoom call, scrolled through social media, and played a graphics-intensive mobile game. During this time, the battery decreased by 8%. This result is also comparable to gaming phones such as the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, which had an 8% drop in the same test, but this phone uses a lithium-ion battery. Most of the Samsung lineup, including the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24, runs on lithium-ion batteries.

The use of silicon carbon batteries in mobile phones is an emerging trend that is gaining attention due to their potential advantages over lithium-ion batteries. These benefits include reduced environmental impact and reduced risk of overheating. However, the long-term reliability of silicon carbon batteries is still being studied, and their adoption in the smartphone industry is still in the early stages.

When you open the Camera app for the first time, you'll see a welcome screen.

Sarina Dayaram/CNET Impressive performance

The Magic 6 Pro runs on Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which promises a 30% increase in CPU performance and a 25% increase in GPU performance. In my experience, the phone was able to handle just about everything I tried, including playing graphic-intensive games like Genshin, running Zoom video calls, and switching between Zoom calls and emails.

Apart from improved performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip also allows Magic 6 owners to take advantage of generative AI capabilities wherever they are, even offline.

On-device AI

Magic 6 Pro runs MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. Honor is touting its latest operating system as one that “really understands you” given the availability of AI-based features. But the most notable AI feature, eye tracking, is not yet available globally.

Like the Magic V2, the Magic 6 Pro has an AI-based feature known as Magic Text that can recognize text content on images and convert it into editable text. Similar to the iPhone's Live Text feature, I think this feature could be useful if you want to easily digitize handwritten recipes or notes, as long as your handwriting is legible and clear. In my experience, it was intuitive to use. All you had to do was tap the text in the image to select it in the Gallery app, then click copy and paste it in your email or wherever you wanted the text.

04:02 Overall impression

The Magic 6 Pro is one of the most attractive Android flagships to launch this year. It has a great camera, a sharp display, fast charging and a slow-draining battery. It is also the first commercially available telephone to be sold internationally with a silicon carbon battery. However, it's held back by a software upgrade policy, and I'm concerned about display wear and tear. That said, the Magic 6 Pro has helped reinvigorate my excitement for the phone through futuristic features like eye tracking, but how much of an advantage it actually is? I'll have to check when I finally test it.

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable is lighter than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra View all photos

