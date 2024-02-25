Your favorite tech company may be getting away with lying to you





False advertising isn't just a nuisance, it's a sign of a rotten company with no integrity. It has real-world implications, and technology companies often seem to be among the worst advertisers of falsehoods. When a company clearly violates the law, is it time to go beyond a simple slap in the face and start considering serious legal consequences?

The Problem of False Advertising in the Tech Industry From Pixel 4 to Samsung's fake satellite Zoom, big tech companies are addicted to false advertising.

Remember when Samsung showed off the amazing zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera? announced. According to the company, the photo was taken using the phone's 100x zoom.

Turns out that wasn't entirely true. Samsung created the images using software and something similar to his Photoshop on the device. The company was accused by the tech community and media of blatantly false advertising. But nothing special happened after that. Samsung got away with lying to everyone.

Google is not innocent either. The company recently settled a lawsuit with the FTC over false advertising after it was discovered that it paid radio DJs to pretend to use the Pixel 4. Most of them had never even seen a Pixel 4, let alone touched it.

Do not think that these were isolated incidents. Technology companies seem increasingly comfortable making bold promises that their products can't keep. Volkswagen touted his “clean diesel” cars, claiming they were carbon neutral and exceeded EPA requirements thanks to innovative technology. What Volkswagen was actually doing was using devices to manipulate emissions data and fool people testing emissions. The FTC sued VW for $10 billion.

Volkswagen was more than a little misrepresented. What they did was a complete conspiracy to deceive consumers and regulators into harming the environment. However, it was the shareholders who suffered. The executives who created the conspiracy continued to protect their lives.

Impact beyond the consumer False advertising distorts fair competition and can even harm people

Small businesses that invest in genuine capabilities take a big risk. A company can spend tens of millions of dollars developing a new technology, only for an even bigger company to come along and claim that the same technology is just better. They know they don't have it. Their only purpose is to strangle small startups.

This has terrible implications for the industry because it prevents real innovation. Why start a new company using your brilliant new technology when you can just be destroyed by a giant corporation that doesn't mind lying?

Much of the technology is already concentrated in the hands of a few giant companies, innovation is stagnant, and false advertising is getting bolder. Sound familiar?

These false claims can even hurt people. Theranos was the darling of tech startups in the mid-2010s, claiming it could help detect diseases through at-home blood tests. The technology actually discovered nothing, and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, is currently sitting in a prison cell.

Existing penalties are not working; small fines mean nothing to multi-trillion dollar companies.

To be clear, there are laws regarding false advertising. All developed countries around the world have laws that address this issue. However, when a company is caught flagrantly disregarding these laws, the typical process is as follows:

Regulators launch an investigation. The media is reporting on the investigation. Violating companies issue friendly press releases. Regulators charge companies. The company is contesting the charges. The court may impose a small fine, or the company may settle the case out of court. Everyone forgets about it.

The fines for violating these laws can be laughably small. $10 million might bankrupt a small startup, but it's a lot of money for giants like Apple and Samsung.

Regulators are notoriously slow to update laws. As is often said, “Politics is downstream from culture.'' The same goes for regulators and technology. They're often near the end of their careers and horribly out of touch with what's really going on.

This leaves a lack of regulatory framework that smart technology companies are happy to exploit. Do not for a moment think that these false advertising incidents were one-time mistakes.

Europe is leading the charge for tougher penalties, but balance needs to be struck

There are several ways we as a society can curb false advertising associated with big tech. For example, they could follow the European Union's lead and impose huge fines on these companies. The latest EU law will impose hefty fines on companies found to make false advertising related to green technology. Such fines are painful.

But you also need balance. We don't want regulation to stifle innovation. That's why we hope the following model will be used to combat false advertising in big tech.

Depending on the size of the company, the penalties will be more severe. Temporary ban on sales of products involved in false advertising scandal. Criminal charges and personal liability against executives accused of intentionally misleading the public and conspiring to circumvent regulations. A new proactive monitoring tool for regulatory agencies.

Finally, we want industry-wide standards for testing specifications and functionality that can be verified by independent third-party organizations. This creates a level playing field for competition and can foster real innovation. Above all, it can help consumers make informed and practical choices.

No more excuses. It's time to demand honesty from big tech companies.

Deceptive advertising undermines the health of the entire industry. It can stifle competition and innovation, undermine trust, and even hurt people. Sometimes criminal acts seem foolish on the surface, like the Samsung MoonZoom debacle. Sometimes it's ridiculous, like the Google radio DJ scandal. And sometimes, like Volkswagen's plot to deceive regulators, it's downright nefarious.

In either case, these companies should be fined enough to keep them licking their wounds for years. Volkswagen executives should have gone to jail. In other words, the question is not whether companies should be held responsible. When will we start punishing them in earnest?

