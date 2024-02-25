Australia resolves to bring Facebook, Google, TikTok into media bargaining code





The law incentivizes Google and Meta to negotiate with Australian media companies and pay them for news content, but gives the federal government the power to designate digital giants and impose consequences if they refuse to negotiate. is giving.

Mr Sims said commercial deals with media outlets including the ABC, Guardian Australia, News Corp Australia, Seven West Media and the masthead's owner, Nine Entertainment, were worth $1 billion over four years. I estimated it.

Mr Frydenberg met Mr Zuckerberg in talks in February 2021, days after Facebook blocked Australian news content, sparking a backlash from users who were unable to find the latest information on the pandemic and natural disasters. The law was finalized after allaying their concerns.

Mr Frydenberg told the masthead that with the help of the ACCC he had succeeded where others had failed, delivered important economic reforms and pumped millions of dollars into our nation's public interest journalism.

When Australia's Facebook site suddenly shut down one day, we were in a real bind. But we held our ground despite the threats and won the day.

Ultimately, we achieved a commercial outcome that benefited both parties and provided both a precedent and a blueprint for future negotiations.

It is vital to Australian journalism that these contracts are upheld.

Google and Meta signed a series of deals with media companies in 2021 that will pay them about $250 million a year for content, but many of the deals are up for renewal and news providers are asking the government to pay them about commercial results. wants to maintain pressure for

Stephen Jones, the Treasury undersecretary responsible for the issue, has made it clear that he wants TikTok to be included in the scheme, given its growing influence. (Treasury Minister Jim Chalmers has distanced himself from decisions about the code because his wife Laura is a journalist.)

If these contracts are not renewed, governments will need to enforce the terms by designating social media companies and requiring them to pay for content, which could be subject to legal appeals and consequences. may be delayed. The code has not been tested in court.

Some media outlets are concerned that click-throughs to the Australian site are declining as Meta executives are not involved in future commercial deals and Facebook is curbing the amount of news content on its platform. are doing.

NewsCorp chairman Lachlan Murdoch and chief executive Robert Thomson recently visited Sydney, with the company increasing its focus on Australian government regulation.

In response to a request for comment, Meta said no updates have been made to the code. They have an agreement that expires at the end of 2024, and last year they said they would continue to work on the issue.

Google has started talks with media companies about new deals after signing 70 deals between 200 media outlets.

Lucinda Longcroft, Google's director of government affairs, said: “For 20 years, we've partnered with Australian news organizations to strengthen quality journalism through products, programs and commercial partnerships.”

ABC Managing Director David Anderson said the national broadcaster had hired 60 regional Australian journalists with money flowing from its digital platforms, highlighting the need to continue agreements that fund journalism.

Treasury Under Secretary Stephen Jones is leading the renegotiation of media deals with social media giants. Credit: Steven Siewert

That's the issue, I'm not saying we're going to pull journalists out, but that's what we did with the proceeds and I'm very proud that we were able to do that. , he said Friday.

For us, if that revenue disappears, it just creates problems.

Mr Jones told the masthead he hoped digital companies would strike new deals with Australian industry.

If anyone thought the government lacked determination to back up the code, they were wrong, he said.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg resisted the proposed framework for media contracts before the deal was signed. Credit: AP

We are willing to negotiate commercially and will use the powers available to us if necessary. It's not our preference, but we are absolutely ready to do it.

Mr Jones said social media companies needed to accept a social license to operate in Australia as good corporate citizens.

He said these platforms were now integrated into people's lives, businesses and the way Australians consumed news and other media.

It's a very simple suggestion. If you use our content, you must contribute to the cost of its production.

Jones did not speculate on whether Meta would take the approach it has taken in Canada and seek to shut down news on its platform in Australia.

I don't want to start speculating about what will happen. The Government wants the Code to work and supports using its powers where necessary.

