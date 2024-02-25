Elon Musk says he got a call from a Google executive at night, here's why





Google's Gemini made headlines earlier this week after it was accused of refusing to produce images of white people. Many users took to social media to criticize Google's latest large-scale language model, with some even calling it “too woke.” Elon Musk, who has been critical of generative AI tools in the past, also criticized Gemini, saying Google's “racist programming is now clear for all to see.”

Now, in a new tweet, Musk said that a senior Google executive contacted him and told him that they are working on Gemini's shortcomings.

“A senior Google executive called me last night and spoke with me for an hour. He assured me that we would take immediate action to fix Gemini's racial and gender bias,” Musk tweeted. It was written.

Musk earlier said Google had “overreached” in AI image generation and called its programming “insane, racist and anti-civilizational.”

His tweet read, “I'm glad Google went out of their way with AI image generation. Google's insane racist and anti-civilization program was obvious to everyone. Body” was written.

So what actually happened to Gemini? As mentioned, this AI tool recently faced criticism for producing historically inaccurate and biased images. The AI ​​system was accused of being “too woke” and getting details about “white people” wrong. Many user complaints talked about Gemini's inability to accurately generate “white” images. Users reported that when they requested images of people like the Pope, the King of England, Vikings, and even Nazi soldiers, the AI ​​generated photos of people with darker skin tones.

Jack Krawczyk, senior director of product management at Gemini Experiences, also acknowledged this concern. He assured that Google takes representation and bias seriously, in line with its AI principles that focus on reflecting its diverse user base around the world. Krawczyk explained that while the image generation feature was designed with these principles in mind, he still needed to fine-tune the AI, especially for prompts related to historical figures.

Krawczyk said: “We are aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of our depictions of historical image generation and are working to correct this immediately. There are many nuances and we will make further adjustments to accommodate them.”

In addition to this, Google has suspended Gemini's image generation functionality and issued a statement saying it is working on reported issues. “While we do this, we will pause human image generation and plan to re-release an improved version soon,” the company said.

Issuer:

Divyanshi Sharma

date of issue:

February 25, 2024

