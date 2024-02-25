Google Pixel 9 Pro — everything we know so far





Rumors and production won't stop just because the Pixel 8 Pro is released. We're already thinking about the Google Pixel 9 Pro. Yes, yes, I know, but I've only ever upgraded my phone once every three years, and seeing as I have a Pixel 6, I'm eyeing the Pixel 9 Pro.

As you might imagine, we don't know much about the Google Pixel 9 Pro. But thanks to the company's predictability and several leaks dripping into the basement, we can paint an abstract picture of the news to come.

Here's everything we know so far about the Google Pixel 9 Pro, from release date and price to games and more.

Google Pixel 9 Pro price and release date

Google Pixel 9 Pro will probably be released in October 2024. As I said, my job is easy when discussing launch dates because Google is predictable. Outside of the global pandemic, Google has released a large number of his Pixels every October since his 2016 inception. Therefore, unless there is a new global catastrophe, October 2024 is a safe option.

Google Pixel 9 Pro is likely to be released for $999. I think it's a safety measure since there was just a price increase in October last year. Google has increased the price of the Pixel 8 Pro by an additional $100. At $999, Google is pushing the Pro line even further into premium territory. Given the recent price hikes, it's unlikely that Google will raise prices again, just over a year after the last increase. Unless Google wants to compete more seriously with the likes of Apple and Samsung.

Google Pixel 9 Pro design

Rumors suggest that two different Google Pixel 9 Pro models could be launched. One is a 6.3-inch design (codename: caiman) and the other is a 6.7-inch design (codename: komodo). This is according to a report from Android Authority.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

According to the magazine's sources, the regular Pixel 9 is similar to the iPhone 15, the 6.3-inch “caiman” is similar to the iPhone 15 Pro, and the 6.7-inch “komodo” is similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This doesn't mean it will look like the iPhone, but rather that Google will change its choices as well.

Despite being sourced from Android Authority, MySmartPrice worked with OnLeaks to provide renders of the Google Pixel 9 Pro. They describe this device as his 6.5-inch smartphone, cutting down the middle of the aforementioned size.

If the renderings are accurate, we'll see the camera bar (thankfully) gone, replaced by a stylish new oval (pill-shaped) that houses all the rear cameras and sensors. The renders also reveal flat sides, his SIM card tray at the bottom, and a microphone at the top.

The size difference between the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro remains the same at approximately a few inches (6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches). However, the size is different when expressed in millimeters. The Pixel 8 Pro measures 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 millimeters, while the Pixel 9 Pro will reportedly measure 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 millimeters, making it slightly taller and wider as well as slimmer. Masu.

The renders make the Pixel 9 Pro smoother than we imagined, and we hope the real product matches that.

Google Pixel 9 Pro specs

According to Android Authority and MySmartPrice, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is likely to launch with a Tensor G4 chip. However, sources told Android Authority that Tensor G4 will be a smaller upgrade than originally planned. I feel like I've heard something like that with just about every Pixel in recent years. Without enhancements to Tensor G4, the Pixel 9 Pro may continue to lag behind Apple and Samsung in terms of performance.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

However, Google may turn to AI for help. According to The Information, Google is working on an AI assistant called Pixie, which is designed to “evolve into a more personalized version of Google Assistant.” It is intended to perform “complex and diverse tasks” such as “suggesting directions to the nearest store where you can purchase the product you photographed.” Like most AI features, it's both useful and scary at the same time.

The only other big feature we can predict for now is Android 15. It's likely to arrive first on the Pixel 9 Pro, but we'll know more when Google I/O happens this summer. According to Android Authority, we can see the widget returning to the lock screen, which is interesting.

Google Pixel 9 Pro camera

The Google Pixel 9 Pro's camera housing situation may be slightly improved, but what about the camera itself? Now, according to the aforementioned MySmartPrice article, the renders suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro will have a third camera. It is suggested that it will be installed. That might mean getting a telephoto lens in addition to the main camera and ultra-wide camera.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

A large sensor is also included for rendering. According to MySmartPrice, this “equips the device with variable aperture support.”

If there's one thing Pixel smartphones excel at, it's the combination of hardware and software when shooting. We don't know what improvements we'll see in the software, but we're sure there will be something new.

Outlook

The reason I love Pixel phones so much is because they take great photos. It's exciting to see the Google Pixel 9 Pro's updated design and possible addition of a camera. I've complained about night mode in the past, so it's nice to see some updates in that area.

Despite the numerous rumors we have been able to gather, the truth is that there is still no concrete information from Google. But if the company maintains its normal attitude toward leaks, we'll likely get more information from the company the moment someone spills the proverbial beans.

