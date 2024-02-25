Google brings smart upgrade to Keep on Android with Gemini





What you need to know Google Keep's “Help me create a list” feature is intended to simplify the list creation process with minimal user input. This feature is designed to start various lists such as shopping lists, to-do lists, packing lists, etc.There's no official release date for this feature, but once it's enabled, Google Keep users will have a floating app in the app.[リストの作成を手伝ってください]A button will appear.

Google is experimenting with a new “Help me build a list” feature in Keep on Android that adds to the list of Google services that depend on Gemini.

This new feature, as the name suggests, helps you create detailed lists with minimal effort, as discovered by 9to5Google. Google previously said the feature was designed to “help you jump-start your shopping list, to-do list, packing list, and more.”

Like many of Google's recent releases, the new list creation feature uses generative AI and is powered by Gemini.

We don't know when this feature will officially end testing, but once it's rolled out to Google Keep users, you'll see a handy icon in the bottom right corner of the app.[リストの作成を手伝ってください]You will notice that a button will appear. Just tap it, and a text box will pop up where you can specify the type of list you want, whether it's what to bring on a road trip or a camping checklist for a family adventure.

Image 1/2

(Image credit: 9to5Google)(Image credit: 9to5Google)

As always, it's a wise move to avoid sharing sensitive or personal information as human reviewers may see your data.

Google suggests providing specific details for better results. You can also give your feedback a thumbs up or thumbs down. If you're heading to a specific location or with a certain number of people, just let Keep know and it will generate results based on those details.

Once you're happy with the results, just tap the “Insert” button at the bottom and the generated list will turn into a to-do list.

We've known for some time about the “writing help” feature in Google Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet, but these are web-only. According to 9to5, Keep's AI list creation feature joins Gmail's “Help me write” as the only Gemini-powered feature available on mobile.

