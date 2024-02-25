Google's Gemini is coming to your business





In this photo, the Google AI logo is displayed on a smartphone with Gemini in the background… [+] Illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium on February 8, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto (from Getty Images)

Here are five things that happened in the tech industry this week and how they impact your business. Were you lonely?

1 Google plans Gemini Business AI for Workspace users.

Google appears to be working on an AI chatbot exclusively for Google Workspace members. Google Workspace, a productivity and collaboration tool that includes a suite of apps (Calendar, Google Drive, Google Meet, Docs, and Sheets), is powered by Gemini for Workspace, which gives users access to AI for work-related projects. You will be able to do it. Gemini for business is separate from the $12/month Workspace basic plan. Users have the option to upgrade to Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise for $20/month or $30/month. Source: Ars Technica)

Why this is important for your business:

Whatever Microsoft does, Google will do the same. Google Workspace users can prepare both Gemini and Duet to create documents, compose emails, prepare presentations, and improve overall productivity.

2 AWS launches program to increase AI and technology capabilities for small and medium-sized businesses.

Amazon Web Services has launched a competency program to help small business owners hone their technical skill sets. The program works with his 30 competency partners to provide industry sector (automotive, government, manufacturing, etc.) training for business owners. (Source: Fox Business)

Why this is important for your business:

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and security solutions are just a few examples of specialized areas in which small and medium-sized businesses can receive training. “Ultimately, it is [AWS] “Customers tell me this is what I'm trying to do, and our team cross-checks it with these competency partners to make sure it's a good fit.” said Ben Schreiner, Head of Innovation. These days, there are very few really entertaining podcasts about cloud and other small business technologies.

3 ChatGPT is used by North Korean hackers to scam LinkedIn users.

Microsoft has admitted that a North Korean hacking group is stealing confidential information from LinkedIn members and other social platforms. One of his tools used, ChatGPT, is reportedly targeted at White and his color professional employees at global cybersecurity, global defense, and cryptocurrency companies. Erin Plante, vice president of cybersecurity firm Chainalysis, said hackers can pose as recruiters and create sophisticated and believable recruiter profiles. The United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office has found that this type of malicious campaign is financially supported in North Korea, which funds its nuclear weapons program. “These attacks are very sophisticated, and we're not talking about poorly worded emails,” Plante warned. (Source: Tech.co)

Why this is important for your business:

It's not just the email attachments that are bad. Security issues can originate from LinkedIn, so it's important that companies and employees receive training to identify these potential bad actors.

4 Salesforce deploys native generative AI within Slack.

CRM company Salesforce is launching native generative AI in Slack to make it easier for customers to tap into collective knowledge shared across the communication platform. Key updates include channel overview, thread summaries, and AI search. (Source: VentureBeat)

Why this is important for your business:

This is a big step forward for Slack users. With the click of a button, users can find an overview of a particular thread without having to spend time searching through multiple conversations. Channels are summarized by items displayed in list format. One of the key improvements of this AI tool is the ability to easily extract important information from large numbers of old conversations. Slack says this update alone can save you up to 30 minutes of scrolling through messages and an additional hour of summaries. Additionally, if the summary is not accurate, it may be rated as poor. AI also provides a Q&A feature for team members looking for more information about items in the summary.

5 Here are some tips to avoid annoying reply-alls.

Outlook and Gmail have several useful options to reduce the amount of email in your inbox. The Ignore Conversation feature in Outlook allows users to move selected threads to the Deleted folder. Right-clicking on an email will bring up a menu called “Ignore Conversation.” Select to disable notifications for subsequent messages in the thread.To restore this functionality, the user must[無視を停止]Click to automatically return the thread to your inbox. In Gmail, you can select a thread and see it on your desktop.[その他]below the three dots labeled[ミュート]There is also a mute option by selecting . If selected, the thread will no longer appear in your inbox and notifications will be disabled.To find muted threads, type “is:muted” in the search bar, then click below the three dots.[ミュート解除]Choose. (Source: CNET)

Why this is important for your business:

you're welcome.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/quickerbettertech/2024/02/25/business-tech-roundup-googles-gemini-is-coming-for-your-business/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos