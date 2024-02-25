Honor shows off visual control technology with Magic 6 Pro





Honor has demonstrated how smartphone eye-tracking technology can be used to control cars.

honor

BARCELONA Chinese company Honor on Sunday unveiled technology that allows users to control their cars using just their eyes.

The company's Magic 6 Pro device was unveiled internationally on Sunday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Honor demonstrated its smartphone eye-tracking technology as part of the press conference. The phone uses a selfie camera and artificial intelligence to track where your eyes are looking on the screen.

One demo included an app to control a car. The app had four commands: engine start, engine stop, reverse, and forward.

In a video about the feature, Honor showed how the car performs a function, such as moving forward, when a person looks at one of the commands.

There's no word on whether this feature will actually be rolled out in collaboration with automakers, but as smartphone makers compete against each other with AI capabilities, Honor is showing off new technology in its devices.

Huawei was forced to sell Honor to a coalition of buyers in 2020 to avoid brand damage from US sanctions. Since then, Honor has launched devices, including flip phones, aiming to grow in the premium segment of the market. Honor is currently his fourth largest smartphone player in China, but is still small globally.

The company will hope that advanced features such as eye tracking will help make its smartphones more appealing.

One of the features that Honor's Magic 6 Pro will have overseas is the ability to open apps just by looking at your phone. When a notification pops up at the top of the screen, users simply stare at it and eye-tracking technology opens the associated app.

As AI becomes a hot topic at MWC, the world's largest mobile trade show, Honor introduces a concept chat built on Meta's Llama2, a so-called large-scale language model that developers can use to create AI applications. We also showed off the bot.

In the demo video, a user can be seen asking the chatbot to write a poem about activities to do in Barcelona and MWC.

It is unclear when this will start.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/25/honor-shows-off-tech-in-magic-6-pro-to-control-a-car-with-your-eyes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos