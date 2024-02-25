Xiaomi 14 Ultra attracts photographers with its 1-inch camera sensor and Leica glass





The new Xiaomi 14 Ultra is all about photography, as evidenced by its striking circular camera bump. With a 1-inch camera sensor, variable aperture lens, and dual telephoto cameras, Xiaomi's latest flagship phone is packed with almost every feature a photography enthusiast could want in a phone. Some lenses are co-designed with the iconic camera brand Leica.

The new phone, announced at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, ​​is manufactured by the Chinese company Xiaomi. According to a report by International Data Corp., Xiaomi captured the third-largest market share last year behind Apple and Samsung. And while the new Xiaomi 14 Ultra won't go on sale in the US, it's expected to launch in Europe and the UK in March alongside the regular Xiaomi 14. Both phones have already been launched in China.

Xiaomi 14 comes in two models, each with 12GB of RAM. There's an 849 model with 256GB of storage and an 899 model with 512GB of storage, priced at $1,080, AU$1,640 and $1,140, ​​AU$1,740 respectively. The 14 is available in black, white, and jade green.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, on the other hand, comes in a single configuration with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, available in black or white, priced at 1,299 (about $1,650, AU$2,510). It is unclear whether the special edition Xiaomi 14 Ultra, made of titanium instead of aluminum, will be released outside China. This special edition follows the trend Apple took with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, and Samsung with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Like the OnePlus 12, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, and Galaxy S24 series, the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Both phones have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning they can be submerged in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. It also supports 90W wired charging and wireless charging (50W for 14 and 80W for 14 Ultra). Both feature several AI features, including image search within photo albums and the ability to generate extensions to the top, bottom, and sides of photos beyond the original frame, similar to the Galaxy S24 series.

Xiaomi promises four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches for each. This isn't as long as his seven-year promise that Google and Samsung have made for their latest phones, but that's a good thing.

The biggest feature of the 14 Ultra is its four rear cameras. The main camera has a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor, but it's actually less than an inch wide. The terminology or naming convention for 1-inch sensor, or 1-inch type sensor, is based on measurements of cathode ray tubes for broadcast TV cameras decades ago, long before smartphones and digital cameras.

That said, the 14 Ultra's 1-inch sensor (nearly 0.6 inches diagonally) is larger than most other camera sensors used in phones today. A larger sensor collects more light, resulting in brighter photos with more detail and less image noise. The Oppo Find X7 Ultra, announced in January, also has the same sensor.

Xiaomi pairs its large phone sensor with a 23mm lens (full-frame equivalent) with variable aperture from f/1.63 to f/4.0. This means you can adjust the aperture of your lens to let in more light or increase the depth of field to bring more of your subject into focus. Last year's Xiaomi 13 Ultra had a similar variable aperture, but the 14 Ultra is about one stop faster.

The 14 Ultra also features a 3.2x 75mm telephoto lens, a 5x120mm telephoto lens, and a 12mm ultra-wide angle lens.

The optional Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit accessory can be purchased and attached to the 14 Ultra to give you more control over your camera. The grip features a two-position shutter button, zoom lever, customizable video record button, and additional custom dials. It also functions as a 1,500mAh battery bank for external charging.

The 14 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 6.78-inch variable refresh rate display (1-120Hz) with 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Xiaomi 14 Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 14 pack packs a 4,610mAh battery and a 6.36-inch variable refresh rate display (1-120Hz) with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. 14 Ultra's huge circular camera bump is replaced with a small square bump that houses his three lenses: wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto.

Like the 14 Ultra, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Instead of using Xiaomi Shield Glass on the display like the Ultra, the Xiaomi 14 has Gorilla Glass Victus.

Both phones are available for pre-order and are expected to be released in March.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specs and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Xiaomi 14, Samsung Galaxy S24 Xiaomi 14 UltraSamsung Galaxy S24 UltraXiaomi 14Samsung Galaxy S24 display size, Technology, resolution and refresh rate 6.73 inch AMOLED. 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, 6.8-inch AMOLED with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. 3,120×1,440 pixels. 6.36-inch AMOLED with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate; 2,670 x 1,200 pixels. 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate 6.2-inch AMOLED; 2,340×1,080 pixels. 1 to 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Pixel Density 522 ppi501 ppi460 ppi416 ppi Dimensions (inch) 6.35 x 2.96 x 0.36 in6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in6.02 x 2.81 x 0.32 in5.79 x 2.78 x 0.3 in Dimensions (mm) 161.4 x 75.3 x 9.2 mm163 x 79 x 8.6 mm152.8 x 71.5 x 8.2 mm147 x 71 x 7.6 mmWeight (grams, ounces) 220 g (7.8 oz)233 g (8.22 oz)193 g (6.81 oz)168 g (5.93 oz) ) Mobile Software Android 14Android 14Android 14Android 14 Camera 50 MP (wide), 50 MP (ultra wide), 50 MP (3.2x telephoto), 50 MP (5x tele), 200 MP (wide), 12 MP Pixel (ultra wide), 10 megapixels (3x telephoto), 50 million pixels (5x telephoto), 50 million pixels (wide), 50 million pixels (ultra wide angle), 50 million pixels (3.2x telephoto), 50 million pixels ( (wide), 12 million pixels (ultra wide angle), 10 million pixels (3x telephoto) Front camera 32 megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Video capture 8K8K8K8K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Storage and RAM 16GB + 512GB12GB RAM + 256GB, 512GB, 1TB12GB RAM + 256GB, 512GB8GB RAM + 128GB, 256GBExpandable storageNoNoNoNoBattery 5,000 mAh5,000 mAh4,610 mAh 4,000 mAhFingerprint sensor under display Under Display Under Display Under Display Connector USB-CUSB-CUSB-CUSB-C Headphones No Jack No No No No Special Features IP68 rated, 3,000 nits peak brightness, Xiaomi Shield Glass front, 4th generation Android support, 90W wired charging , 80W wireless charging, Wi-Fi 7, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, 16-bit Ultra Raw photography, titanium frame, 2,600 nits peak brightness. 7 years of OS and security updates. 5G (millimeter wave); IP68 waterproof and dustproof performance. Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices. Integrated S Pen. UWB to find other devices. 45W wired charging (charger not included). Galaxy AI; Wi-Fi 7; Gorilla Glass Armor Cover Glass IP68 rating, 3,000 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus, 4th generation Android support, 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, Wi-Fi 7, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 , HLG 2,600 nits peak brightness. 7 years of OS and security updates. 5G (millimeter wave); IP68 waterproof and dustproof performance. Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices. 25W wired charging (charger not included). Galaxy AI; Wi-Fi 6EUS prices from $1,646 (512GB) to $1,300 (256GB) $1,076 (256GB) $800 (128GB) UK prices from 1,299 (512GB) to 1,249 (256GB) 849 (256GB) 799 (128GB) ) Australian prices start from AU$2,509 (512GB)Convert to AU$2,199 (256GB)Convert to $1,640 (256GB)Convert to AU$1,399 (256GB)

