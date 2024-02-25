Newly revealed court documents show Google claims Microsoft offered to sell Bing to Apple





Back in September 2023, a Bloomberg report claimed, through anonymous sources, that Microsoft once approached Apple with a proposal to sell its Bing search division to a Cupertino resident in 2020. Now, newly unsealed court documents appear to confirm part of that story. .

CNBC reports that court documents revealed late Friday show Google claims that Microsoft offered to sell Bing to Apple in 2018. Microsoft is also said to have proposed a second plan in which it and Apple would form a joint venture with Bing.

Court documents included a quote from Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services at the time. He said he was not impressed with Bing's search quality and he was not impressed with Microsoft's own investment in the division. The submitted documents state as follows:

They weren't investing to match the level of investment that Google or Microsoft could make. Also, their advertising organization and monetization methods were not very good.

Court filings also show that Apple CEO Tim Cook emailed company executives about their opinions on Bing, although Cook's specific comments were redacted in the filing. There is.

The new filing was made public as part of Google's antitrust lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice. The Justice Department claims that Google has a monopoly in the online search industry. Google's court filing is the company's attempt to show that competition from Bing does exist.

Google's documents allege that Microsoft has made numerous attempts over the years to get Apple to replace Google Search as the default search engine in Apple's Safari web browser. Apple reportedly rejected all of these offers from Microsoft. Bing was used by Apple as the search engine for its digital assistant Siri from 2013 to 2017. However, Apple later decided to switch Siri's default to Google Search.

