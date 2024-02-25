Shane Gillis talks about getting fired from 'SNL' in opening monologue: 'Don't Google that'





“Don't Google that,” comedian Shane Gillis joked to the audience, referencing his 2019 firing from “Saturday Night Live” during his debut as host on Saturday. he said.

“Yes, I'm here,” he told the audience, noting that many probably didn't know who he was, adding, “I got fired from this show a while ago, but… Don’t look into that.”

He continued, “If you don't know who I am, don't Google it. You'll be fine. Don't worry.”

Gillis was announced as host of “Saturday Night Live” in February after being fired shortly after joining the company in 2019 for controversial comments he made on a podcast.

Shane Gillis performs on stage at the 17th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Benefit presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on November 6, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Bob Woodruff Foundation))

SNL mocked for woke arrogance after Trump claims he coined the term bank abolition

Gillis also joked that he shouldn't be on stage and said he was designed to be a “high school football coach.”

The comedian also raised some eyebrows when he quipped to the audience that he doesn't know if people can tell by looking at him, but he “has a family member with Down syndrome.”

“I almost felt like I was in danger,” he said during his monologue, moving from side to side. “I avoided it, but it hurt. It hurt.”

“Look, I don't have any material to show on TV, okay? I'm doing my best. And this place is so bright. I can see that everyone isn't having fun. This is the most nervous thing I've ever been. '' Gillis continued, responding to the audience, who didn't seem to be amused by the joke.

Host Shane Gillis during a monologue on Saturday, February 24, 2024 ((Photo by Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images))

'SNL' mocking Stefanik instead of college president was a 'complete comedic breakdown'

NBC announced it was hiring Gillis in 2019, but shortly after, videos of the comedian resurfaced. “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels said at the time that he was “not aware” of his past comments, calling them “offensive, harmful and unacceptable.”

At the time, the show announced, “After discussions with Shane Gillis, he has decided not to join SNL.” “We were not aware of his previous statements that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We have not seen these clips before. We regret that we did not meet our standards and that our vetting process was inadequate.'' ”

Gillis and fellow comedian Matt McCusker were discussing an unidentified city's Chinatown district during a podcast.

Comedian Shane Gillis recently announced a partnership with Bud Light. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the resurfaced footage, Gillis uses the F-word to describe Chinese residents, followed by an ethnic slur, before complaining about his experience at a Chinatown restaurant and getting into a fight with a server. He specifically mentioned the “complexity” of translating orders. .

The comedian recently announced his partnership with Bud Light on social media. Bud Light also posted a photo of Gillis and said in the caption, “Excited to be on tour in 2024.”

Hannah Panlec is an associate editor at Fox News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/shane-gillis-addresses-being-fired-snl-opening-monologue-please-dont-google-that The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos