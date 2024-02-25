I was wearing Motorola's foldable smartphone/watch hybrid and it was confusing.





Kelly Wang/ZDNET

Demoing Motorola's bendable phone concept before a week of games at Mobile World Congress may have been the worst decision of my life. On the other hand, the coolness factor of a phone that can be wrapped around your wrist is immense. On the other hand, it's so ambitious that when you put it on, you immediately realize how outlandish it is.

Motorola first announced this bendable concept at Lenovo Tech World last October, but we'd like to believe that Barcelona was the first time the company took out the phone for an in-person demo. I reported the bug to a fellow journalist who was doing an impromptu drop test. The reason is…magnets and unpredictable forces associated with beta hardware.

But the moment each of us in the room snapped our phones onto our wrists, there was always a respectful nod of approval, followed by the sound of shutters left and right. This is amazing. And it's so geeky that I'm still thinking about it hours later.

The concept phone starts off as a 6.9-inch slab treated with a bendable woven material backplate. If you look closely, you can see that some of the fabric has loosened and started to tangle along the edges, but I'm sure even Motorola wasn't prepared for all the smartphone origami that would unfold that night.

Depending on where you stand in the wrist-phone debate, the best part of Motorola's concept is either the fact that it bends into a dedicated kickstand, or the way it attaches magnetically to a compatible wristband. That's it. You can also start a Connect Four session with her for two by bending your phone into a rainbow.

Kelly Wang/ZDNET

The band for securing the phone to the wrist reminded me of Milanese-style ones like the Apple Watch. Snap the band firmly into place, align the magnetic pins with the back of the concept phone, and bend the device until it covers all but one side of your arm. The installation part of the process took several attempts by several journalists, but since the concept phone already had some weight, he said it felt more like a two-person job than one. I did.

At best, you could swipe through your phone to cycle through app folders and the clock widget just like you would on any other device. However, this was buggy and often the phone would not register taps or inputs.

Kelly Wang/ZDNET

On the other hand, Motorola also exhibited the “Moto-rolla” concept at the last MWC, and I couldn't help but be drawn to it. He presses the side key twice, and the rollable display pulls out from the back of the device to the front, expanding what appears to be a 5.8-inch screen to his 6.8-inch-like size. The software experience was much more sophisticated than the bendable one, and playing a YouTube video automatically triggered the rotatable sequence.

So, I've officially tried both of Motorola's latest concept phones, and if I had to have confidence in one or the other, I'd choose the rollable phone over the bendable phone. Perhaps next year this bendable device will surpass Motorola's 2025 concept device. We'll just have to wait and see.

