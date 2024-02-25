



For years, video game fans have been asking for a remake of the popular 1997 game Final Fantasy VII. After all, we're entering an era of sequels, reboots, and remakes, and in the past two decades he's had three different live-action Spider-Man releases in theaters. Why not do the same in one of the most acclaimed games of all time?

As this Times video shows, the original Final Fantasy VII broke new ground for the franchise. It was the series' first leap into 3D graphics. We ditched the typical sword and sorcery setting of Final Fantasy for a more futuristic, sci-fi setting. We simplified some of the gameplay to attract new players. And with its themes of environmental terrorism and corporate greed destroying the planet, it struck a chord with gamers and non-gamers alike.

Fans were curious to see how Square Enix, the company behind the Final Fantasy games, would reimagine and update them all with today's technology.

Square Enix listened. They announced that they would be remaking the game. The work is divided into three parts, the first part, Final Fantasy VII Remake, will be released in 2020, and the second part, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, will be released this week. (Read the review in The Timess.) The final part is expected to be completed within the next few years.

But the company did something strange. The graphics and gameplay have been improved to match modern standards, but as expected, changes have also been made to the story. And those are big changes.

For example, in the original game, players don't fight Sephiroth, the main villain, until the end. In the remake, you fight him in the first movie.

And the changes will continue. In the remake, it is implied that Sephiroth knows what happened in the original Final Fantasy VII. In other words, he knows he lost in his 1997 edition and may be looking to change things up to ensure he wins this time. The game itself seems to be a meta-commentary on fan expectations for remakes and developers' desire to create something new.

This potential change created a sense of wonder among players that isn't usually associated with remakes. In the original game's most shocking moment, Sephiroth kills Aerith, a major character. Now, fans are debating whether that moment will actually happen in the remake: Will Aerith survive?

Gamers have largely accepted these changes. The first part of the remake was a critical and financial success. And Rebirth is already one of his most anticipated games this year.

News South Carolina Primary

From opinions

When advocating body positivity, don't forget to also support women who are showing signs of aging, writes Alexandra Damour.

People with post-traumatic stress relive the underlying trauma. In Gaza, where bomb scares persist, doctors are studying another form of traumatic stress, writes Yara Ashi.

Here is a column by Ross Douthat about awakened AI and Maureen Dowd about the romance between Mr. Biden.

Sunday's question: Did Russia's anti-Putin movement die with Alexei Navalny?

The sudden death of the anti-corruption activist and opposition leader signals the end of all hope for Russia's recovery, Sasha Vasilyuk writes for CNN. But if Navalny has taught activists anything, it's that they need not fear. Fulfilling the mission will require the full courage shown by Mr. Navalny, the Bloomberg Editorial Board wrote.

Speaking | From The Times Magazine

I spoke with author Patrick Gagne. His upcoming memoir, Sociopath, details her experiences living with sociopathy, a mental health condition associated with a disregard for right and wrong and a lack of empathy.

When you hear the word sociopath, you think of an anti-social, apathetic person who is only interested in fulfilling their own desires. What is a clearer or more complete picture?

Sociopathy is a dangerous mental disorder. The traits associated with sociopathy aren't much better. But that's only part of the story. The missing part is that you can have healthy relationships even if you are a sociopath. That's a very uncomfortable reality for some people. People like to believe that all sociopaths are monsters, and that all monsters are easy to spot.

Can you explain how you developed your moral values?

Just because you don't care about other people's pain, so to speak, doesn't mean you want to cause more pain. I enjoy living in this society. I understand that there are rules. I understand the benefits of this world, so I decided to follow those rules. That's different from someone who follows rules because they “have to,” “should,” or “want to be a good person.”

Do you think your antisocial personality is beneficial?

I think my sociopathic nature is totally beneficial to me. I watch my friends struggle with guilt. Almost every day, I think to myself, “I'm glad this didn't happen.'' The psychological characteristics of sociopathy are not inherently bad. Lack of remorse, shame, and guilt have been misused to mean this horrible thing, but then again, I don't want to cause you any more pain just because I don't care about you. I don't want to give it away. I love that I don't feel guilty because I'm making my decisions based on logic, based on truth, not should or shouldn't.

Morning recommendations

If you're a foodie, listen to these podcasts.

Wrap yourself in an adult swaddle and sleep.

Wake up with the help of a calming sunrise alarm clock.

This week's highlights

Belarus will hold its first parliamentary elections today since Russia's war in Ukraine.

Michigan's primary election is Tuesday.

Thursday is a leap day.

Friday is the deadline for Congress to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Iranian parliamentary elections will be held on Friday.

Republican caucuses will be held in Idaho, Missouri and Michigan on Saturday.

what to cook this week

