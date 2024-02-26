Google's Gemini AI wakes up with inaccurate photos: letter





The problem: Google's Gemini AI program produced historically inaccurate images.

That means Google is hitting the pause button on Gemini AI after being accused of publishing a variety of images that are historically about as accurate as a $3 bill (Great Google-y moogly! ,February 22).

Black Vikings, a High Priestess, and a Native American chilling out with the Founding Fathers: Seriously?

Gemini awakens to the absurd and tries to become a representative of useless technology. And now social media is abuzz with people shaking their heads at these revisionist photos.

In a world where truth should matter, it's disturbing to see technology rapidly playing with facts. We should not bend over backwards because of trends in political correctness.

Let's hope Google takes a hard turn in dealing with this mess before releasing an improved version. We need an AI that respects history, not an AI that bows to the woke crowd.

george marcos

Eatontown, New Jersey

Garbage in, garbage out comes after Google's recent AI prank when Gemini prompts showed images of Vikings and President George Washington as black people, and the Pope was depicted as a woman. This is the most commonly attributed truism.

Google says its AI program aims to create a more accurate and comprehensive representation of the historical context of the era.

It's no surprise that wokeism has permeated Google's AI programs. Because the Gemini model was clearly programmed to be more inclusive, using revisionist and politically correct historical figures.

Unfortunately, it's a pathetic sign of the times.

michael headley

brooklyn

I would guess that 75% to 80% of all registered Democrats who saw that photo were very happy to see that George Washington was clearly black. I bet they never knew.

John Dumarie

waynesburg

What's the fuss? Google's Gemini is doing exactly what it was programmed to do.

When asked to name white supremacists, the names of Larry Elder, Sen. Tim Scott, and attorney Leo Terrell came up.

michael santavicca

yonkers

The problem: President Biden plans to forgive up to $1.2 billion in federal student loans.

The Post article was spot on (Student-Debt Racket, James Bovard, PostOpinion, February 23).

Uncle Joe continues to funnel that money to buy votes as President Biden rejects the Supreme Court's ruling that student debt forgiveness is illegal. The Democratic Party is very afraid of certain defeat this November.

Let me tell you, Uncle Joe, you know I recently had to put a roof over my house and it was tough financially. I'll vote for you too.

Biden's classic “pay what you play” motto.

Donna Skiveland

holbrook

In an obviously shameless method of buying votes from young people while abusing American taxpayers, the Biden administration is canceling $1.2 billion in debt and reinstating the student loan forgiveness program.

I have a suggestion for former President Donald Trump's campaign. Instead of trying to run against Biden with a sweepstakes that insults hard-working Americans who actually paid off their student loans, Trump should campaign on a promise to allow for the withdrawal of retirement benefits without penalty. . account.

It will be seen as a sign of unity and a lifeline between President Trump and the beleaguered middle class.

Eugene Dunn

medford

