Companies need to get on board the generative AI train





A banner at Davos says “is AI.” The World Economic Forum's annual meeting is considered one of the most important gatherings of top politicians, top managers and scientists. Discussions and confidential meetings focus on solutions to global challenges. Photo: Hannes P. Albert/dpa (Photo by Hannes P. Albert/picture Alliance via Getty Images)dpa/picture Alliance via Getty Images

Beyond the World Economic Forum's AI House, where every conversation at Davos seemed to revolve around “GenAI” these days, Open This was further emphasized by Sam Altman, CEO of AI.

But where do companies stand beyond the media frenzy?

As with Davos, the enthusiasm is palpable. According to a recent BCG survey, 85% of large business leaders plan to increase their AI budgets in 2024. Almost all companies are finally allowing the use of generative AI to some extent, compared to only half who did so six months ago. This enthusiasm is reminiscent of his late 1990s dot-com boom, but now it's even faster.

However, despite the excitement, implementation remains uncertain. The business world is divided into two camps: “Champions” and “Spectators.”

Only 10% of companies have set ambitious goals of $1 billion or more in productivity gains and plan to reinvest for growth. These companies are allocating budgets that align with their ambitions, typically dedicating at least $50 million annually to AI initiatives.

Many of these champions have already trained more than 25% of their teams in the use of AI and have begun transforming functions such as marketing, customer care, maintenance, engineering, and compliance. However, most leaders have limited trust in their executive team's generative AI skills. This year, CEOs are at the helm of generative AI strategies, with 27% of companies investing more than their $50 million in AI.

Meanwhile, 90% of companies in the bystander camp believe in AI, but not wholeheartedly. They hesitate in the face of talent shortages, cybersecurity concerns, and regulatory uncertainty, and settle for small-scale experiments. Leaders at these companies estimate that they will eventually need to train nearly half of their teams to be AI-ready, but most are just getting started.

The challenges are certainly real, but they are a reason to move forward instead of holding back. To remain competitive in the coming era, companies must continually evolve their technology infrastructure, organizations, processes, and especially the skills of their teams. Most people have not yet succeeded in building this muscle.

Business leaders who are hesitant should not wait too long. The gulf between champions and spectators is widening. In the short term, improving basic efficiency by automating routine workflows will provide the fastest and clearest ROI.

BCG estimates that targeted automation can reduce costs by 20% and increase productivity by 30-50% across customer service, operations, and IT. But in the long term, we expect to see even more radical disruption from GenAI, from business model innovation to breakthrough products and services.

Only 19% of companies surveyed by BCG cited cost as a top selection criterion for GenAI. This suggests that the promise of a tool like ChatGPT often outweighs a cold assessment of its value. Rather than defaulting to the latest viral sensation, companies should prioritize solutions that are tailored to specific use cases.

Collaboration is also often overlooked, with only 3% of companies prioritizing existing partnerships when sourcing GenAI. Companies need to proactively curate an ecosystem of in-house developers, external vendors, researchers, and consultants to successfully navigate the uncertainties of GenAI.

However, most companies are still caught between the promise of GenAI and reality. Companies that recognize the persistence of GenAI and proactively upskill their workforce, track costs, forge partnerships, and develop practical strategies are in a position to chart their course through the hype.

Sylvain Duranton is the global leader of BCG X and a member of the BCG Executive Committee. BCG X is BCG's technology construction and design unit. Building on BCG's deep industry and functional expertise, BCG X brings together advanced technical knowledge and ambitious entrepreneurial spirit to help organizations innovate at scale. With approximately 3,000 technologists, scientists, programmers, engineers, and human-centered designers in more than 80 cities, BCG doing. By teaming up across our operations and working closely with our clients, our end-to-end global team unlocks new possibilities. Together, they are creating the bold and disruptive products, services and businesses of the future. Duranton was the global leader and founder of BCG GAMMA, BCGs AI, and the Data + Analytics unit.

