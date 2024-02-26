AI-optimized infrastructure with 10 systemic innovations unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2024





BARCELONA, Spain, February 25, 2024 /CNW/ — This year's Huawei Cloud Summit will demonstrate how Huawei Cloud is the infrastructure of choice for AI applications. The 500-person event, themed “Accelerating Intelligence with Everything as a Service,” brought together executives and experts from a variety of industries, including carriers, finance, and the Internet. Huawei Cloud introduced 10 AI-oriented innovations and Pangu model's extensive industry expertise. The goal is an AI-enabled infrastructure tailored to each industry for a faster transition to intelligence.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Services, said in her speech: “Huawei Cloud is one of the fastest growing cloud service providers in the world. At Huawei Cloud, we are committed to pushing boundaries and providing cutting-edge services. technology to customers around the world. In recent years, we have launched a series of local cloud regions in Ireland, Turkiye, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and more, giving our customers easy access to the best-performing cloud. With over 120 security certifications worldwide, you can be sure your business and data are safe and sound. But it's not just about technology. We believe in helping our partners grow with us, and this goal is currently supported by our GoCloud and GrowCloud programs. And let's not forget about AI: “We're reinventing everything, and we're at the forefront. We're building a robust cloud to accelerate intelligence for everyone and every industry. We’re building a foundation.”

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Services

Today's foundational models redefine traditional application production, interaction, service paradigms, and business models. They make AI the new engine for the growth of cloud computing. The possibilities are vast, but implementing AI in line with business goals requires systematic innovation. Huawei Cloud CTO Bruno Zhang said, “Huawei Cloud helps customers with two strategies. AI for Cloud uses AI and underlying models to improve the experience. These include software development, digital content creation, etc. Cloud for AI makes AI deployment seamless, enabling you to train and use AI like never before with architectural innovations, AI-native storage, and the convergence of data and AI. .”

Bruno Zhang, Huawei Cloud Chief Technology Officer

At the summit, Huawei Cloud announced 10 AI-oriented innovations that make it the perfect cloud infrastructure for AI.

KooVerse: Huawei Cloud has 85 AZs in 30 regions in more than 170 countries and regions. This global cloud infrastructure covering compute, storage, networking, and security reduces latency to 50ms.

Distributed QingTian Architecture: The underlying model requires a 10x increase in computing resource demand every 18 months, which far exceeds Moore's Law. To address this challenge, this architecture evolved from the traditional primary/secondary architecture. Built on a high-speed interconnect bus (unified bus), QingTian transcends the boundaries of computing, storage, and networking to provide a top-class AI computing backbone with heterogeneous, peer-to-peer, and full-mesh computing. Masu.

AI Computing: Hyperscale, stable AI cloud services support trillion parameter model training, and training jobs can run uninterrupted on clusters across thousands of cards for 30 days 90% of the time. Masu. Service downtime is less than 10 minutes. Out of the box, we deliver over 100 Pangu model feature sets and 100 adapted open source large-scale models.

AI-native storage: Training models require large amounts of data, and Huawei Cloud addresses this demand with three approaches. EMS memory service stores petabyte-scale parameters with ultra-high bandwidth of 220TB and ultra-low latency down to microseconds. With high throughput and tens of millions of IOPS of concurrency, the SFS Turbo Cache service allows you to warm up 1 billion data records instead of 10 billion in just 5 hours. Object Storage Service (OBS) knowledge lake reduces the cost of storing training and inference data by 30%.

E2E security: The entire lifecycle includes the model runtime environment, training data, the model itself, generated content, and applications. This ensures robust, secure and compliant models and applications.

GaussDB: This next-generation database features high availability, security, performance, flexibility, and intelligence, as well as simple and smart deployment and migration. Specifically, the enterprise-class distributed architecture ensures high availability with zero intra-city dual cluster RPO, complete isolation of software and hardware failures, and zero service downtime. Regarding security, we have obtained CC EAL4+ certification, the highest level in the industry. When it comes to automation, GaussDB powers database migration, deployment, and migration as the world's first AI-native database.

Convergence of data and AI: The explosion of underlying models means that “data + AI” has become “Data4AI and AI4Data.” Huawei Cloud LakeFormation integrates data lakes from multiple lakes or warehouses, so one copy of data is shared among multiple data analytics and AI engines without data migration. Three collaborative pipelines coordinate and schedule data and AI workflows: DataArts, ModelArts, and CodeArts. These use real-time data to power online model training and inference. The AI4Data engine makes data governance more intelligent, from data integration and development to quality and asset management.

Media Infrastructure: In the era of AIGC and 3D Internet, Huawei Cloud has built a media infrastructure of efficiency, experience, and evolution. To increase efficiency, Huawei Cloud MetaStudio, a content production pipeline that includes Workspace and AIGC-based virtual humans, generates faster and better content. In our experience, Huawei Cloud Live, Low Latency Live, and SparkRTC enable more seamless interactions. For evolution, Huawei Cloud provides AIGC and 3D spatial services with real-time user interaction. All of this comes together to take your business and user experience to the next level.

Landing Zone: Enterprises can better use and manage resources on Huawei Cloud thanks to unified account, identity, permissions, network, compliance, and cost management. Multi-tenancy and collaboration are now seamless between HR, finance, resources, entitlements, and security compliance.

Flexible deployment: All mentioned Pangu model features and services can operate in public, dedicated, or hybrid clouds. For example, customers can use Huawei Cloud Stack, a hybrid cloud solution, to build and run dedicated AI platforms and underlying models in their existing data centers.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 will be held in Barcelona from February 26th to 29th. Huawei Cloud plans to collaborate with customers and partners to present a wide range of fascinating topics. Additionally, innovative products and real-world examples covering Pangu models, GaussDB, data AI convergence, virtual humans, and software development will be showcased during the event.

