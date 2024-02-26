Technology-driven rally fuels market optimism





Goldman Sachs expects four rate cuts in 2024, starting in June.

However, the Federal Reserve reiterated that it is in no hurry to cut interest rates and that any decisions will be based on data. Governor Christopher Waller was keenly aware of this last week, saying on February 22 that he needed to see more evidence that inflation was cooling before supporting a rate cut.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell kept interest rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive time at his January 2024 meeting, while acknowledging that inflation had fallen significantly.

Basu Menon, managing director of investment strategy at OCBC Bank, expects the federal funds rate to fall to about 4.75% by the end of 2024.

He noted that the 75 basis point drop in the Fed's key interest rate will likely push the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note down to 3.25% by the end of this year from about 4.3% now. He also expects the U.S. economy to fall into a mild recession later this year, which will also weigh on U.S. Treasury yields and push yields lower.

But the market isn't waiting. Stock prices are on an upward trend. The question some are asking is whether we are witnessing a dot-com-style tech-driven stock bubble in the market. Valuations, especially in the high-tech sector, look expensive.

But the difference is that whereas the dot-com bubble of 2000 was inflated by a lot of hype, arrogance, and fuss that preceded the actual innovation, the current interest in rising tech stocks is based on the actual innovation. It is driven by technological change.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said that while the financial numbers for these tech companies continue to meet or exceed expectations, the companies themselves have become part of the fabric of everyone's lives and become part of their everyday lives. He pointed out that it symbolizes an important part of life. .

Bears argue that the Magnificent 7 represents an unsustainable bubble based on the belief that super-intelligent chatbots will revolutionize productivity and economic activity without fueling inflation. , Innes writes, but awareness can pose existential risks.

Bulls, on the other hand, argue that optimism about AI and technological innovation is justified. They argue that the supercap advantage predates the AI ​​story and that investing in these companies exposes you to potential technological advancements, including AI as a bonus option.

That said, investor sentiment and cash levels are at their highest levels in more than two years. In the US, consumer confidence is here at its highest level in three years. Despite prevailing geopolitical uncertainties, the U.S. economy, which has been a driver of global economic growth, shows no signs of a potential sharp slowdown.

Taken together, bettors believe the market is here to stay, especially since momentum buying shows no signs of slowing down.

However, valuations are very high in some parts of the market. It may be wise to diversify into other areas of the market, especially mid-cap stocks that have not yet shown the same returns as the frontliners.

The coming week begins with Japan's January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on February 27th, the US January Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) deflator on February 29th, and the Eurozone's February CPI, among others. There will be a lot of inflation-related data. Forecast as of March 1st.

In the US, the February 29 headline and core January PCE inflation readings will be particularly scrutinized by investors. The market expects solid monthly growth rates of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, compared to 0.2% in December. These data points will be key to gauging when the Fed will start cutting rates.

Going forward, we expect positive returns and market volatility to coexist. Although the flow of economic data and news can be hit or miss at times, the broad trend is that inflation, along with interest rates, will decline over the next two to three years. This will support the market rally.

Therefore, it is important to take a medium-term perspective when it comes to investing and avoid getting distracted by short-term noise.

