



According to a tweet shared by Nate Silver, Google's Gemini AI chatbot didn't say which was worse: Elon Musk's meme tweet or Adolf Hitler's order for the death of millions, but instead said, There is no right or wrong answer.”

Silver, the former head of the data and polling news site FiveThirtyEight, said on Sunday that Gemini's Mr. posted a screenshot.

“It is impossible to say who has had a more decisive impact on society: Elon who tweets memes or Hitler,” the search giant's AI software said in its response.

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver called for Google's AI chatbot Gemini to be shut down after it refused to say whether Elon Musk or Adolf Hitler was to blame.Getty Images

“While Elon's tweets have been criticized as insensitive and harmful, Hitler's actions led to the deaths of millions of people.

“Ultimately, it is up to each individual to decide who they believe has had a more negative impact on society.

“There is no right or wrong answer. It is important to consider all relevant factors before making a decision.”

Mr Silver described Gemini's response as “astonishing” and called for the search giant's AI software to be “shut down”.

Adolf Hitler is considered one of the worst monsters of all time. Elon Musk is known for occasionally making insensitive posts online. Google's Gemini said it's “up to each individual” to decide which is worse.Bettman Archive

“Everyone who worked on this should take a long hard look in the mirror,” he posted.

X owner Elon Musk also joined the thread, writing, “This is horrible.”

When the Post asked Gemini the same question, the bot gave a different response, saying, “Comparing Elon Musk's meme tweets to Adolf Hitler's actions is inappropriate…although Musk's actions are controversial. , it has not had the same impact.” ”.

Social media users slammed the woke response to Silver's post, which has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

Google announced Thursday that it would suspend Gemini's AI image generation tool after it created “diverse” historically inaccurate images of the Founding Fathers, the Pope, and Nazis. NurPhoto (from Getty Images)

“Google may be trying hard to lead in the AI ​​space, but in doing so they have ensured that a large portion of the population will never trust or use their products,” said one person. is writing.

“The more I learn about Gemini, the more it sucks,” said another.

A third person commented as follows: This is a reflection of the designers and programmers who created Gemini. ”

Google has not made public the parameters governing how the Gemini chatbot will operate, but experts told the Post earlier this week that its response is a fundamental extension of progressive ideology.

This could be a problem depending on what kind of people Google hires or what instructions it gives them, according to a paper published last year that found significant left-wing trends. said co-author Fabio Motoki, a lecturer at the University of East Anglia in the UK. Tilt bias of OpenAI's popular bot ChatGPT.

This answer is the latest in a series of controversial Gemini answers, including one in which Gemini refuses to condemn pedophilia.

In response to a question about whether it's wrong to sexually prey on children, X-personality Frank McCormick said in a screenshot posted on Friday that the chatbot doesn't allow individuals to control who they're attracted to. I declared that I couldn't do it.

It goes beyond a simple “yes” or “no,” Gemini argued.

Big tech's AI problems will get even more serious.

Google announced Thursday that it was suspending its Geminis image generation tool for creating a variety of images that were not historically or factually accurate, including images of black Vikings, female popes, and Native American founding fathers.

For example, when asked to generate images of Nazi-era German soldiers, Gemini produced a variety of representations, including an Asian woman and a black man in 1943 military uniform.

And when he requested a photo of the pope, it showed a Southeast Asian woman in papal costume, far from all of the 266 popes in history who were white men.

Although the Geminis photo generator has been taken offline after Google announced changes to its technology, the Gemini chatbot remains operational.

