Former Google video generation expert joins TikTok owner ByteDance amid generative AI race





A key contributor to Google's VideoPoet video generation technology comes as Big Tech companies on both sides of the Pacific race to advance generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools after OpenAI's Sora surprised the world with its capabilities. Joined TikTok owner ByteDance.

Jean Lu, a San Jose, Calif.-based adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), has joined ByteDance's Intelligent Creation team, according to his profile on an internal staff messaging platform seen by the Times. . Chinese technology blog Jazzyear first reported the news on Thursday.

According to the profile, Jiang will report to Yang Jianchao, head of intellectual creation technology, who in turn will report to Zhu Wenjia, who leads research on large-scale language models at ByteDance.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment after business hours Sunday. Jiang did not respond to email inquiries.

As consumers crave AI and foldable designs, can Apple fend off rivals in China?

Jiang joined Google in 2017 and works on content creation and deep learning for a variety of services, including Google Ads, YouTube, and self-driving unit Waymo. Last year, his main focus was his VideoPoet, a large-scale language model for video generation that was released by Google in December.

Prior to that, he interned at Yahoo and Microsoft in San Francisco and Beijing, respectively. In 2017, Jiang graduated from CMU with her Doctor of Philosophy degree in AI. According to his resume, he graduated from Xi'an Jiaotong University in China and then obtained his master's degree from the Free University of Bruxelles.

OpenAI's text-to-video model Sora, released on February 16, opens a new front in the AI ​​race as tech giants allocate more resources to next-generation applications.

A video created by Open AI's text-to-video conversion tool Sora plays on a monitor in Washington on February 16, 2024. Photo: AFP

Chinese big tech companies are working on similar technologies, including ByteDances PixelDance and Tencent Holdings VideoCrafter, introduced in November 2023, but neither can match Soras' capabilities in video generation.

In early February, ByteDance announced Boximator, a video motion control tool that helps with video generation, but the company said the technology is still in its early stages and not ready for general release. According to company representatives, there is still a significant gap in image quality, fidelity, and playback time from the leading video generation models.

In January, ByteDance CEO Liang Rubo scolded employees for being too slow to react to the emergence of new technologies such as generative AI. Liang said in an internal meeting that employees only started discussing ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot, launched in November 2022, the following year.

