Shane Gillis tells SNL viewers why he was fired without letting Google find out





Comedian Shane Gillis began his monologue as host of Saturday Night Live by addressing the elephant in the room. Yes, here I am, he said. I was fired from this show a while ago, but don't look into that.

In 2019, Gillis was announced as a cast member for the 45th season of SNL, but was removed from the show after leaked footage of Gillis slurring Chinese people, mocking his Chinese accent, and using homophobic epithets. He was demoted.

SNL appoints Shane Gillis as host, years after leaving after making racist jokes

Since then, Gillis has risen through the ranks in the comedy world. The Matt and Shanes Secrets podcast, where Gillis made the controversial comments, has more than 80,000 paying listeners on Patreon. He launched a web series with John McKeever, released two comedy features, toured across the country, and recently partnered with Bud Light.

During her monologue, Gillis implored the audience to forget past jokes, saying, “Don't Google that.” it's okay. No need to worry.

But his new bit wasn't exactly PC.

After recognizing his parents in the audience, he said his mother once asked him when they stopped being his best friend. In response, he asked the audience: “Do you remember when you were gay?” Do you remember when you were still gay?

Gillis explained that every boy is his mother's gay best friend until he masturbates for the first time, and when does he leave the house?

He has also ventured into stand-up content which has been very effective for him on the internet. I don't know if you can tell by looking at me, but I have a family member with Down syndrome.

As if sensing his audience's anxiety, he paused to note that, look, they didn't have any material that could be aired on television.

After that icebreaker, he imagined future scenarios for his niece with Down syndrome and her three adopted black siblings. At one point, a white kid teases her with an outdated term for mentally ill people that Gillis says on stage, and then out of nowhere three black kids fly in and start crying while blowing crackers. Told.

Gillis also starred in several skits during the show. Among them was a trailer for the fictional film “White Men Can Trump,'' which features a Donald Trump impersonation to a caricature admired by James Austin Johnson. When he dons a pair of gold Trump sneakers (sold for $399), Gillis transforms into an orange-hued thug who convinces people not to believe what he sees. (When shooting an air ball in basketball, he told his teammates, “I didn't miss. It went in.”)

Johnson (playing the real Trump) greets Gillis, who has a spray-black tan, Trump's signature bangs and a very long red tie, and says, “The real magic is always inside you.'' “It happened to me,” he says.

Gillis replies, “No.” It's because of the shoes, and you come across as very stupid and frankly very rude coming in here like this.

