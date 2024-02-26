Why this new Samsung smartphone can help you become your best self





Most importantly for gardening purposes, you can use Circle to Search with the S24s camera. To use it, do the following: Summon your camera and point it at the plant (or item you can purchase) that you want to identify. When you press and hold your phone's home button, Circle to Search activates and the image on the screen freezes. Circle what you want to search for.

Your phone will then perform a reverse image search on Google Images or, if you searched by circling text, a regular Google search.

Google is essentially an advertising company, so the results are heavily biased towards websites trying to sell you the things you circled, but don't worry. The information is still there and usually pretty good.

For us, we were able to correctly identify plants about half of the time (accurate means that the results are plausible even under close inspection). It also helped us identify consumer items lying around the lab where we might have forgotten the exact make and model. , which was much better than that.

With Circle to Search, there's absolutely nothing you can't do on your phone. You can also take a photo, upload it to your PC, and drag it to Google Images for a reverse image search. For example, in the case of Circle to Search, the search text search feature, which you could always type text into Google yourself, packages existing functionality in a compelling new way.

Hopefully, it's appealing enough that you'll continue to use your phone long after the novelty wears off, six months after you buy it.

That's what the Galaxy S Ultra phone is about. Samsung packs in so many features and adds more every year that it's easy to forget everything that's included in this wonderfully useful phone.

Take the built-in S Pen stylus, for example. There aren't really any new features this year other than the fact that Circle to Search can be used to circle items, but they're still there and still set the Ultra apart from every other phone on the market. Masu.

The S Pen feature that Samsung added in 2017 lets you pull the stylus out of the slot at the bottom of the Galaxy Ultra (then called the Galaxy Note) and instantly jot down notes. Appears on your phone screen without unlocking your phone. It was a godsend that the few words for this review came to me in the middle of the night and I was able to write them down as screen-off notes.

In fact, the Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn't have any new features other than Circle to Search, but it's still the most useful phone you can buy.

Of course, there are plenty of other new features, many of which I wrote about when I did a quick preview of the phone back in January, but some of the new AI-related features include A prototype version of the phone.

Five weeks later, I tested the retail version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and can report that the AI ​​functionality is much smoother, but some of the glitches I wrote about in the preview still remain.

Deleting parts of a photo using Galaxy AI now works most of the time, but sometimes I get weird results like this before (left), during, and after collage . Rather than remove the two chess pieces, Galaxy AI chose to replace them with random pieces found on the internet.john davidson

For example, Galaxy AI photo editing software does a good job of removing unwanted items from photos in most cases. This is especially effective if it's something on the edge of the photo, such as a disembodied arm or leg, that you want to remove without simply cropping the photo. smaller size.

But when unwanted items are front and center, as in one test where we tried to remove chess pieces from a photo of a chessboard, Galaxy AI still misunderstands the user's intent and adds more unwanted items to the list. There is a tendency to replace items with missing items. , rather than annihilating it completely.

In that test, Galaxy AI did a great job of removing two chess pieces from the board and filling in the background so that the removal was invisible.

If it had stopped there, it would have worked.

But then the AI ​​must have thought, “Hmm, there's something missing in this photo.” So he went on the Internet, downloaded a photo of two chess pieces, and inserted his two into the photo.

Don't get me wrong. The technology is amazing. You can't really say that the new chess pieces weren't in the original photo. However, it wasn't what we expected. We asked the phone to remove the chess pieces rather than replace them.

But that's the whole story of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It offers far more features than any other mobile phone on the market. Even if sometimes you get more than you asked for, it's worth paying for.

What I like: The most convenient cell phone you can buy within a mile. great camera. Excellent battery life. Great screen. What I don't like: Galaxy AI is still a little unpredictable. Price: $2199 to $2799, depending on storage capacity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/technology/why-this-new-samsung-phone-can-help-you-be-your-best-self-20240223-p5f7e0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos