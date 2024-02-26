We tested all the Lenovo laptops released at MWC and these were the best





Max Buondonno/ZDNET

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Lenovo announced new ThinkPad laptops and new ThinkBooks.

Across the board, we note spec changes along with some minor design differences, but none of them can replicate the sheer madness of Lenovo's concept laptop, which is also being shown off in Spain.

I had a chance to check out the latest ThinkPad laptops ahead of the show, and there were some really good ones here.

Introducing the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

The most interesting ThinkPad announced today is the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2. It's been almost three years since Lenovo introduced the first generation of this Surface Book replacement, and while it hasn't been a complete redesign, it does include a new design. It has a series of specifications that will enhance its equipment from 2024 onwards.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

Under the hood is Intel's latest 14th generation Core Ultra processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. This proves to be a notable upgrade from the 11th Gen Intel chip in the 1st Gen X12, and the extra RAM will also help you be more productive on the go. Of course, you get integrated graphics as well as a basic cooling system to maintain consistent performance.

Other than that, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable is basically the same as before, and that's not a bad thing. It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, so you can stretch your legs a little bit and relax. The keyboard still uses Lenovo's signature ThinkPad keys, which are the most comfortable to type on, and is also backlit (oh, and the knobs are new again).

There's a 5MP webcam for video calls and an 8MP rear camera for when you need it, and it even comes with a stylus for signing documents and sketching on the go. This is one of Lenovo's most versatile ThinkPads to date, and we had a lot of fun playing around with it after reviewing the original model in 2021.

ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 has a different form factor compared to traditional laptops thanks to its 360-degree hinge, which allows it to be fully bent to use like a tablet or watch videos hands-free. can do. tent mode. This ThinkBook is designed for small business users, so you can have some fun at the end of the day and unwind by watching a movie on the same laptop you use with your Excel spreadsheets.

In this fourth generation of ThinkBook, Lenovo trimmed the bezels and gave the 14-inch display a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also includes 1.5mm deeper key travel, a larger trackpad, and a new magnetic slim pen that attaches magnetically to the side of your laptop.

Under the hood, you'll find a 14th Gen Intel Core Ultra processor, up to 64GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and integrated graphics. There are also plenty of ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, a 10Gbps USB-C port, two USB-A ports, HDMI, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

Lenovo also includes AI-powered software features that improve your overall experience. These include Smart Power, which intelligently adjusts performance, power, and battery life during the day, and Smart Meeting, which improves video and audio quality during video calls.

The rest of the lineup includes a number of regular-looking ThinkPads with upgraded specs. Lenovo unveiled his three new products in his ThinkPad T series, which accounts for the majority of ThinkPad sales, according to the company. That makes a lot of sense. All of these are reasonably priced depending on their features and have the classic ThinkPad design that is very popular among business users and consumers alike.

Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s Gen 5.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

The lineup includes ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, T14s Gen 5, and ThinkPad T16 Gen 3. The exterior of these aluminum-clad machines looks the same as before, with a few exceptions. At the top is Lenovo's communication bar, which houses his webcam and Windows Hello sensor for facial recognition, and now has slimmer bezels around the display.

Like other Lenovo's latest laptops, it's powered by a 14th-generation Intel Core Ultra processor, up to 64 GB of RAM, up to 2 TB of storage, and integrated Intel Arc graphics. There is one small exception for T14. Lenovo also offers his T14 with AMD Ryzen 8040 series processors if that's your thing.

All three laptops have OLED displays. The T14 and T14s have a 14-inch panel with 400 nits brightness, 2.8K resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate, while the T16 has a 16-inch 4K panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Like most OLED laptops, they all looked great while I was using them.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 TrackPoint menu.

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

Each ThinkPad's keyboard has been upgraded with a new Copilot key in the bottom right corner, giving you easy access to Microsoft's AI Assistant across Windows 11. You can now double-tap the center trackpoint to display the quick settings menu. Lenovo also swapped the positions of the Control and Function keys on the bottom left of the keyboard, putting CTRL directly in the corner (where it should be). This is a very exciting change for me.

In addition to the new laptop, Lenovo is also announcing a new version of its portable monitor called the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2. It has a 14-inch 16:10 touchscreen with 2,240×1,400 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Lenovo says many people use it not only to expand their workspace on the go, but also for drawing when their laptop doesn't support touch input. The monitor comes with 4,096 levels of pressure for that purpose, which is very useful if you want to sketch. It also has two USB-C ports on each side, allowing you to position the screen however you like.

Lenovo says the new ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 will be available in March, followed by the ThinkPad T14, T14s, T16, and X12 Detachable in April, and the AMD-powered T14 in May. However, you'll have to wait until July to get your hands on the M14t Gen 2 mobile monitor. You can find starting prices for all new gear below.

ThinkPad T14 Gen 5: $1,199 (Intel) and $949 (AMD)

ThinkPad T14s 5th generation: $1,399

ThinkPad T16 Gen 3: $1,219

ThinkPad X12 Removable 2nd Generation: $1,399

ThinkBook 14 2-in-1: $1,169

ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor: $399

Lenovo says it's using more recycled parts in its latest ThinkPads to move closer to a more sustainable future, with special features that customers can use to replace T14 and T16 batteries, SSDs, WWAN, etc. He also said that he has partnered with iFixit for repair guides. . This allows businesses to keep their laptops running longer, which in turn helps reduce electronic waste.

