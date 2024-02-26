Lost connections, slow spreadsheets, and missing transactions – Google Sheets





Yanda February 25, 2024, 5:07 PM 1

I've been using Tiller for the past few years to do my business' annual taxes. I had never encountered this problem before, but the solution was nearly unusable and it was very difficult to trust the data it retrieved.

Approximately six months' worth of transaction data was missing across a random number of accounts. I had to download the CSV and bring it in (which took hours). I had to manually check which account brought in the data and for what date range. I tried to manually bring in the modified rows, but the Google sheet started breaking. Google Sheets gets stuck in “Syncing offline changes” and you can't update or move forward. Reopening the spreadsheet does not resolve the issue. The success rate of Yodlee actually connecting to your account when you try to log back in is very low.it's also very slow

I deleted the bank account and added it again. I tried recreating the spreadsheet several times.nothing works

I just wanted to voice my dissatisfaction because Tiller was supposed to save me time at tax time, but instead added hours of work.He plans to look for new solutions for next year

@Yanda –

I ran into a similar problem, but it's hard to determine where the problem is.

Keep in mind that the Tiller solution is a central hub of sorts, and its spokes can contact thousands of different institutions and make final changes. For example, syncing with CIT Bank was interrupted for a while, but this was not because of Tiller, but because there was an issue on CIT Bank's side that was preventing his MFA login from working properly. This same issue exists with other platforms that connect to CIT (Mint/Credit Karma, Personal Capital, etc.).

Therefore, as long as you are connecting to a third party to collect data, moving to another solution may not solve your problem. I did pretty much the same thing, but found Tiller to be the best for importing the data into Google Sheets.

I agree, it's certainly a frustrating issue, so I hope it resolves itself over time. One thing to keep in mind is that you should be able to create new sheets at any time and update the required data when third-party issues are resolved.

In any case, I've faced a similar problem and would like to hear other people's opinions on this.

