Opinion | Hong Kong finds new gear to drive innovation





Hong Kong has ambitious plans to transform into a smart city that leverages high technology to improve commerce, services and people's lives.

To that end, the announcement continues. Just this week, we learned that artificial intelligence logistics company Chines Westwell plans to set up a research and development (R&D) center in Hong Kong, and eventually build a line of self-driving cargo trucks to service airports and ports. may lead to.

The next day, it was revealed that USpace Technology aims to produce Hong Kong's first satellites as early as this year, and plans to sell half of the 200 a year to customers in the Greater Bay Area. Add Macau and Hong Kong to his nine cities on the mainland, making them greener and smarter.

Another assembler called Aspace is developing satellites for Saudi Arabia in Hong Kong. In the latest pledge, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world's largest electric vehicle battery maker, will establish its own research and development center in Hong Kong and hire 500 staff with the aim of starting operations this year. This comes just weeks after the announcement.

Advanced and smart manufacturing has become a key policy priority of the John Lee Katsius administration.

Can Hong Kong become a space hub?Perhaps the experts say, but the clock is ticking.

The Office of Strategic Enterprise Attraction (OASES) set a goal of creating 10,000 jobs in its policy speech in October 2022, and a year later had already attracted 30 companies from outside Hong Kong.

Its main targets are companies specializing in life and health sciences, artificial intelligence, data science, fintech, advanced manufacturing, new materials, and new energy, with most companies located in fast-growing areas near Shenzhen. It will be based in the northern metropolitan area.

Interest in advanced manufacturing is growing, with major investment plans by Chinese auto chip makers Horizon Robotics and Black Sesame Technologies.

There should be no irony lost in the idea of ​​manufacturing returning to Hong Kong. Over the past few decades, all of Hong Kong's traditional, labor-intensive, low-tech and polluting sectors have been exported to the mainland and beyond.

But high-end initiatives from companies like Uspace can help boost the city's reputation as an innovation hub. The city seems to have found a new gear to make this a reality.

