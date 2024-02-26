Google expects more advanced AI models to appear in mobile phones in 2025





Google is bullish on the prospect of more advanced artificial intelligence models coming to smartphones next year.

The internet giant expects its currently available Gemini Large Language Model (LLM) to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's most powerful GPT-4 AI model and start being built into devices starting next year.

Google already offers Gemini Nano, its most efficient model of “on-device” AI, on its Pixel devices and all other compatible Android devices.

Brian Rakowski, vice president of product management for Google's Pixel division, said the company's most advanced large-scale language models, currently accessible only through remote data centers over an Internet connection, will be available on smartphones next year. He said he expected it to start being installed directly.

“We have a smaller version of our Gemini model in the cloud,” Rakowski told CNBC. “There have been a lot of breakthroughs that allow us to compress these models and run them on devices.”

“Some have already been demonstrated, and some are being researched for some applications. It would be great to have all the models in a device. There are still great applications.”

“Gemini Nano is performing at levels where our online model was less than a year ago,” Rakowski added. “You can extract smaller versions of these models on your device and do different things with them.”

“If we just follow that trajectory, next year some of the things we thought needed to go to the cloud will be available on our devices. This is very exciting and requires no connection or subscription. It is executed instantly without the need for

Large-scale language models (LLMs) are AI models that can understand and generate language in a human-like way. Gemini Ultra is Google's top LLM and records a whopping 1.56 trillion parameters. For comparison, OpenAI's GPT-4 consists of his 1.76 trillion parameters.

Dreaming of a smartphone “Supercycle”

Smartphone makers have been dreaming of an artificial intelligence-driven industry “supercycle” after years of sharply slowing device sales. Smartphone sales in 2023 will decline to 1.16 billion units, the lowest shipment volume in the past 10 years.

Analysts say a supercycle is unlikely in the next few years because there aren't enough new features or innovations happening in the market to convince people with aging smartphones to upgrade. It has said.

“Unfortunately, we don't expect such a boom,” Francisco Geronimo, vice president of data and analytics at research firm IDC, told CNBC.

“The last supercycle we saw was from 2010 to 2015, when in five years the market grew five-fold from about 300 million smartphones a year to 1.5 billion.”

Nevertheless, a growing number of smartphone manufacturers are investing heavily in AI in the hopes that it will further spice up mobile technology.

Companies like Humane, Rabbit, and China's Meizu are betting on a future of smartphones that don't even resemble traditional smartphones. These are devices that are smaller, more compact, and, like Amazon Echo speakers, can be interacted with on the go through voice activation.

Google has been betting big on AI to build an advantage over rivals such as OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT and is backed by Microsoft.

Google recently announced a major rebrand for its ChatGPT replacement Bard, adding new apps and subscription options. Bard has been renamed Gemini, the same name as the set of AI models that power the chatbot.

Android users can download a dedicated Android app for Gemini, and iPhone users can use Gemini with the Google app on iOS.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the company's AI efforts during an earnings call on January 30th. Pichai said he would eventually like to offer AI agents that can complete more tasks on behalf of users, including within Google searches, but said there is “a lot more to do going forward.”

Similarly, CEOs of tech giants from Microsoft to Amazon are highlighting efforts to build AI agents as productivity tools.

