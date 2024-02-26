7 exciting Android upgrades Google announced at MWC 2024





Technology companies often look to Mobile World Congress (MWC) as a starting point for the latest mobile innovations, including hardware and software. For Android users, Google did just that this week, announcing several new features that will improve the Android smartphone, tablet, Wear OS smartwatch, and even Android Auto experience.

Of course, many of the features are powered by AI, which is undoubtedly the star of this year's event. Read on for a complete roundup of all the latest features coming to Android and when they'll arrive.

1. Access Gemini directly from Google Messages

Gemini can generate high-quality text in almost every situation imaginable, so you might already be using it to compose text and copy and paste text from chatbots into Google Messages. . Now you can get the help you need directly from the Google Messages app.

Available in English beta version. Starting this week, you can use Chat with Gemini to help you draft messages, and if you want to use a chatbot for creative purposes, you can also use it to brainstorm ideas, plan events, and get answers. , more.

2. Safe driving with Android Auto's AI

Although having a smartphone mirroring system in your car can help with driving, some activities, such as reading and responding to text messages, are still distracting or not optimized for safe driving. Google is trying to solve this problem by implementing AI in Android Auto. AI can now summarize long texts and busy group chats and suggest relevant responses while you concentrate while driving. For example, you can send an ETA's suggested response by simply tapping one of the entered choices.

3. New accessibility features

Members of the blind and low vision community will now be able to hear AI-generated descriptions of photos and online images through Lookout.

Google is also increasing screen reader support for Lens in Maps, allowing users to explore areas around them by simply holding up their phone. When you point the camera, TalkBack reads relevant information such as location name, hours, ratings, directions, and more.

4. Mark up Google Docs with handwritten notes

Adding comments to Google Docs may not be as efficient as writing a quick note. Luckily, you can now do that using your Android smartphone or tablet. Simply use your finger or stylus to select different pen colors, highlighter, and other markup tool options to create the annotations you want.

5. Spotify's new cast controls

Android devices have supported quick device switching on the lock screen when playing YouTube Music for some time. Now, the same feature is coming to Spotify. A new output switcher lets you easily switch between listening on headphones, smart speakers, TV, and more.

6. View fitness data from various wearables in one place

The redesigned Fitbit app through Health Connect on Android lets you see data from various wearables and apps like AllTrails, Oura Ring, and MyFITnesssPal, all in one place.

Data for connected apps can be accessed from the “You” tab. The Today tab gives you access to all the data collected from Health Connect-enabled apps, including your exercise, steps, and calories burned.

7. Wear OS updates with commuters in mind

The big changes coming to Wear OS will benefit commuters and frequent travelers the most. In addition to boarding passes in Google Wallet, users will now have access to compass-guided directions on their watch, creating a more seamless travel experience. Google Maps public transit directions are also coming to Wear OS, including real-time departure tracking.

