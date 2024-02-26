



Have we ever seen the frankly hilarious image of a black George Washington as South Asian pope and Gemini's stubborn and strange incompetence in being unable to portray a white scientist or lawyer? There will be.

Like Open AI ChatGPT before it, Gemini happily generates content that promotes the virtues of Black, Hispanic, and Asian people, but declines to do so when it comes to white people to avoid perpetuating stereotypes. To do.

There are two main reasons why this issue occurs. The first is the often-discussed flaws in the AI ​​software itself. The second, more intractable problem, that the original source material is flawed, remains unresolved.

Engineers at AI companies have trained their software to “fix” or “compensate” for the systemic racism that pervades our society. (Betul Abali/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“Gemini's AI image generation certainly generates a wide range of people. And people all over the world are using it, so that's generally a good thing. But we're missing the point here,” Gemini said. Jack Klotzyk, senior director of Experiences, admitted.

Do you think so?

As you know, engineers at AI companies like Google and Open AI have been training software to “fix” or “compensate” for the systemic racism and bias that pervades our society.

But the primarily 21st century internet source material that AI uses already corrects for such biases. It is primarily this doubling that creates the absurd and ridiculous images and answers that Gemini and ChatGPT are ridiculed for.

For more than a decade, online content creators, including advertisers and news organizations, have sought to diversify the subject matter of their content in an effort to correct negative historical stereotypes.

It is precisely this content that the AI ​​generator once again removes any suspicion of racism, so that the only option left for the AI ​​to make the content “less racist” is to Too often it is about erasing white people entirely.

In some strange way, generative AI may prove that American society is actually far less racist than those in positions of power assume.

The problems with this source material go far beyond the thorny issue of race, as Christina Pushau, an aide to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, revealed in two prompts about the coronavirus.

She first asked Gemini whether school openings spread the coronavirus and then whether BLM rallies spread the coronavirus. No one should be surprised to learn that AI provided evidence that school openings spread the virus, but not that BLM rallies did so.

But here's the problem. A retrospective tally of online news coverage from the same period in 2020 and 2021 provides just these answers.

News outlets have blithely denied that tens of thousands of people marched against allegations of racism and that taking public transportation to get there could spread the coronavirus. I munched on Kaji to prove that learning in class is deadly.

In fact, online censorship of anything that questioned the legitimacy of the coronavirus lockdown was so severe that the historical record on which AI was based was damaged almost beyond repair. There is.

This is an existential question for the widespread use of artificial intelligence, especially in fields such as journalism, history, regulation, and even law. That's because there is no way to train an AI to only use sources that clearly “tell the truth.”

There is no doubt that AI will open up a world of new opportunities in fields such as science and engineering, but when it comes to intellectual pursuits, we are very cautious about the major flaws that AI brings to our discourse. must be.

At least for now, generative AI should never be used to create learning materials for schools. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

At least for now, generative AI should never be used to create learning materials for schools, breaking news articles for newspapers, or anywhere within a 10,000-mile radius of the government.

It turns out that the job of interpreting billions of bits of information online and coming to rational conclusions remains a human job. It remains a subjective question, and no matter how advanced AI becomes, there is always a real possibility that it will.

This may be a hard pill to swallow for companies that have invested heavily in the development of generative AI, but we can laugh at the technology's fumbling failures and believe that we are still the best arbiters of truth. This is good news for humans who know that.

What's more, it seems very likely that we will always be that way.

