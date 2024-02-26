Fudan MBA rises to 27th place in the world FT rankings





SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Financial Times (FT) released its annual Global MBA Rankings 2024 on February 12, 2024, with Fudan MBA program ranked 27th in the world. I did. The program demonstrated outstanding performance across a range of indicators, achieving top positions in Asia for both 'Career Services' and 'ESG and Net Zero Education'. It also ranks 2nd and 3rd in the world for 'salary growth' and 'career advancement', respectively.

Fudan MBA program ranked 27th in Financial Times' 2024 Global MBA Ranking (PRNewsfoto/Faculty of Business Administration, Fudan University)

Since being ranked in the world's top 100 in 2013, the program's position within the rankings has consistently increased over the past decade, and it now sits squarely in the world's top 30.

A pioneer in incorporating ESG into curriculum design

The Fudan MBA program maintains its top position in Asia for 'ESG and Net Zero Education'. This honor is a testament to Fudan University School of Management (FDSM)'s efforts to adapt to current trends and prioritize ESG practices.

A new paradigm of ethical business behavior is reshaping the corporate landscape and ushering in a new era of responsible commerce and sustainable growth. Fudan MBA has been at the forefront of incorporating ESG principles into the curriculum and has spearheaded innovative advances in his MBA education in China. In 2022, the program underwent a comprehensive curriculum upgrade with the introduction of the Future Development Module course, designed to develop sustainable leadership in the digital age. In this version update, an environment, society, and governance (ESG) course has also been added as a required item. His commitment to ESG education was further strengthened in 2023 with his ESG program implemented across all 12 classes of his MBA admissions in 2022.

“ESG is now a global concern and plays an important role in national policies and business growth. ESG courses will be compulsory to enable students to gain a deep understanding of relevant knowledge and skills. As future leaders, MBA students must have a positive attitude, value perspective and embrace ESG principles to tackle the challenges of the future.'' Director Zheng Ming emphasized.

Professor Wang Xiaozu from the Ministry of Finance said that ESG initiatives from classroom education to management research have prompted a thorough review of the MBA education paradigm. “The growing influence of ESG on corporate decision-making, supply chain management, corporate finance, and human capital management highlights the need for cutting-edge research to distill best business practices. “A deeper understanding of ESG will generate many new ideas and innovations, enriching classroom discussions,” he added.

Continuing our superiority in carrier services in Asia

Fudan MBA maintains its position as the top career service provider in Asia. Demonstrating thought leadership and tangible impact in developing and supporting the careers of our students, we are recognized by students, businesses and peers around the world.

Career guidance and support for students is a distinctive feature of Fudan MBA education. FDSM was the first university business school in mainland China to establish a Career Development Office (CDO) in 1999. CDO provides her full-time MBA students with diverse career guidance and services through resource integration and final service delivery. We provide comprehensive support throughout the job search process. The goal is to help students gain a deeper understanding of their career trajectory and advancement opportunities, allowing them to significantly improve their competitiveness in the job market.

In recent years, CDO has strengthened its role as a compass for students' career paths. The center expands its students' professional horizons by enhancing its traditional business-focused content and diversifying its portfolio to encompass emerging areas such as science, technology, innovation and ESG. Of his 2023 cohort of Fudan Full-Time MBAs, 92% transitioned across industries or roles, and 57% achieved dual transformation in both industry and function.

Additionally, CDO has established a “Talent Collaboration Ecosystem” that includes over 2,000 partners across multiple sectors. This ecosystem serves as a vibrant hub for direct interaction between students, alumni, and industry leaders, fostering long-term positive career value. CDO works with leading companies from a wide range of industries to deliver bespoke practical workshops, vocational classes and mock interviews. These initiatives aim to broaden students' job search horizons and provide comprehensive career resources. In 2023 alone, the center organized and hosted 252 career development initiatives for him.

Diverse initiatives to develop innovative human resources

In 2020, FDSM announced the Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy initiative, centered around the core belief that science, technology and innovation hold the key to future success. This approach aims to empower management teams and drive the development and transformation of China's innovation enterprises. Since then, the Futan MBA program has been actively engaged in both the curriculum framework of innovation management courses and the development of talent in this field, demonstrating his two-pronged approach to developing the competencies essential for the future. I am.

Fudan MBA has launched the ground-breaking Fudan MBA Science, Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Elite Program, dedicated to developing young elites and future leaders in science, technology and innovation. To date, his 142 students have been selected from over 1,500 MBA candidates in his two sessions of the program. Students are divided into his three areas of biomedicine and health care. Next generation information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI). New materials, renewable energy, and cutting-edge equipment. The ultimate goal is to develop a new generation of visionaries who will lead the nation's scientific and technological advancements.

In 2023, Fudan MBA launched the Juchuang Leadership Development Initiative to further enrich its practical experience portfolio. These initiatives aim to help students seamlessly integrate cutting-edge theory and global leadership principles and apply them to real-world business contexts. This approach not only encourages engagement, innovation, and global management, but also equips you with the core strengths you need to navigate a rapidly evolving business environment. Moreover, it perpetuates the essence of Fudan MBA education and ensures that its values ​​and knowledge are passed on to future generations.

In previous FT Global EMBA rankings, three of FDSM's programs were ranked within the top 30 worldwide. Fudan EMBA program secured him 8th place, which was an important milestone. The HKU-Fudan IMBA program followed suit, ranking 24th, while the BI-Fudan MBA program ranked 29th. The Fudan MBA's rise to his 27th place places four of FDSM's programs within the top 30 globally, marking its position as one of the select few business schools worldwide to earn such honors. We have solidified our position.

Source Fudan University Graduate School of Management

