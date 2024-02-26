Google's latest Android update brings AI to Messages, Maps, and Images





Google is rolling out several new features for Android in time for Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Updates include AI enhancements for Messages, Android Auto upgrades, and the ability to access boarding passes and tickets directly from your Wear OS smartwatch.

Starting this week in beta, you'll be able to access the AI ​​model Gemini directly from Google Messages on Android. You can draft messages to your models, plan events, help brainstorm ideas, and assist with other tasks without leaving the Messages app. (Earlier this month, Google renamed the Bard AI chatbot Gemini, in line with the AI ​​model he rolled out in December.)

Android Auto also receives AI updates. The interface uses AI to automatically summarize long texts and group chats while you're on the go, so you don't get distracted. You can also suggest replies that you can send with a tap, or actions like sharing your estimated time of arrival or starting a call.

Google is also rolling out an AI-generated image description feature on a global scale. The image captioning feature built into the Lookout app, which helps people who are blind or have low vision to identify objects and read documents, uses AI to generate audio descriptions of photos online or in Messages. Google debuted the feature in September, but it was only available in English in the US, UK, and Canada. Now you can access Lookout's image captions on his Android devices around the world. However, it is currently only available in English.

And another accessibility update to the Map Lens feature. Lens uses, you guessed it, AI and augmented reality to pinpoint restaurants, transit stations, ATMs, and other locations around you as you pan around with your phone. Google's TalkBack screen reader can now also read location information such as business hours, ratings, and directions. This is helpful for people who are blind or have low vision.

Google is also adding an update to Docs, allowing you to add handwritten annotations from your Android smartphone or tablet. If you prefer to edit documents the old-fashioned way, you can use your finger or stylus to take notes with different pen colors or highlight specific sections.

Now you can easily choose which devices you want to send your Spotify music to.

Google

Switching between different devices when playing from YouTube Music is relatively easy, thanks to the output switcher on Android's home screen. This allows you to tap where you want to send the song. Now, that functionality has been extended to Spotify as well, making it easy to switch between playing music on your phone, headphones, smart display, or TV with the tap of a button.

Also includes health upgrades. You can now get an overview of your health data in the redesigned Fitbit app through Android's Health Connect feature. You get this functionality from wearables and apps like AllTrails, Oura Ring, and MyFitnessPal. Go to the Fitbit app on your Android phone,[You]Tap a tab to see data from connected apps and Fitbit data. The Today tab shows information such as steps taken, calories burned, and distance traveled from compatible apps.

Finally, some updates to Wear OS. You can now access your Google Wallet passes like tickets, boarding passes, gym memberships, and more from your smartwatch. You can also get public transportation directions on your wrist with support for Google Maps in Wear OS. This means you can see bus, train and ferry departure times and guided navigation.

