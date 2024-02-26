Track the reach of sports technology





Next week we're hosting SBJ's Tech Week in New York City. This isn't our first Tech Week, but it's our biggest and perhaps most important week yet.

After all, where would we be without the introduction of major technologies? How far back do we have to go back to answer that question? Two decades? 30? By 2004, Hawkeye provided computer vision tracking for tennis referees. The race certainly began in 2007, when the Houston Astros used artificial intelligence to decide when to promote Hunter Pence to the big leagues. Perhaps a better question is, “How far have we come?” For decades, technology has both enhanced and disrupted key areas of the sports industry.

There may be no greater disruptor than artificial intelligence. Advances in generative AI in easy-to-use applications like ChatGPT have led to a proliferation of use cases across all industries in 2023. The impact of AI on sports was enough to create a new category of content at Tech Week. This is an entire theme dedicated to complementing our typical themes such as digital content innovation, athlete performance, fan experience, and venue operations. This year's AI theme features Satisfi Labs' Donny White, who explains the future of fan interaction through AI-powered chatbots. Genius Sports talks about using AI to create immersive sports broadcasts and ai.io's Richard Felton-Thomas shares examples of how MLS is using technology for its talent pipeline while focusing on the effects of AI on scouting. Additionally, leaders from major technology brands, from Google to his IBM to AWS, will take to the stage to announce their latest applications for generative AI in 2024 and beyond.

Technology is impacting the production and distribution of sports content, particularly the business model of shrinking regional sports networks. Changing consumer expectations and spending habits have made direct-to-consumer desirable. Video production technology automates the collection, production, and distribution of content, making it possible for anyone to tell a story.

At Tech Week, former CNN president Jon Klein shares how his new DTC company, Hang, uses microtargeting to maximize sponsorship revenue and power digital innovation across generations. I'll witness it. Infinite Athlete's CEO, Charlie Ebersol, will introduce the “Fourth Stage” of sports content and tell viewers how sports leagues will reach what he calls a $1 trillion valuation.

Data collected and analyzed through technology powers business intelligence teams at professional sports franchises around the world. In terms of performance, one might ponder the influence of Michael Lewis's “Moneyball,” but more succinctly, one could note how often new technologies claim to be “Moneyball.” please. [fill in the blank]” The importance of data has created a whole new field in the sports world, many of which feature “strategy” and “intelligence” prominently throughout their titles. Example: Ashton Mullinix, senior vice president of strategy and analysis for the Detroit Lions. At Tech Week, we'll be speaking about optimizing analytics and technology to deliver an unparalleled in-venue fan experience.

There was a moment during the worst of the pandemic when we wondered how venues could effectively stage major sporting events. What new screening measures are delaying the arrival of fans at the gate? But the pressures of the pandemic have created diamonds like Evolve Technology. The gate never stopped, barely delaying me and over 75,000 Swifties from entering Acresure Stadium on an early summer night in June. His company, OnePlan, a Sports Business Awards: Tech finalist and one of SBJ's 10 Most Innovative Sports Technology Companies, is using technology to improve venue operations, including this summer's Olympics. We will share how to create a “digital twin”. Paris.

Speaking of Paris, Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, will be on the Tech Week agenda for a wide-ranging fireside conversation. She will also have one-on-one conversations with NFL CIO Gary Brantley. Cam Weber, President of EA Sports. Matt Hulsizer, fintech entrepreneur and sports investor;

How far have we come thanks to innovative sports technology? We'll go even further when the Tech Leaders Roundtable concludes on March 7th. Throughout his week, you're guaranteed insightful, actionable content from some of the brightest minds in sports technology, as well as opportunities to build new business relationships and nurture old ones. Because no matter how much technology advances, it still takes a human to shake hands…for now.

Dan Kaufman is Managing Director of Sports Technology at Sports Business Journal.

