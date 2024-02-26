Product and technology innovation come together with the launch of Reeses Caramel Big Cup





You may have seen the Big Game ad on January 11th and the big changes to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Back in November, we teamed up with our retail partners to launch Reese's Caramel Big His Cup, the best combination since chocolate and peanut butter. We were so excited about the chocolate, peanut butter, and gooey caramel layers that we designed a cross-organizational campaign to promote this new product. This initiative brings together our capabilities in augmented reality and image recognition to help retailers make data-driven decisions that improve sales. To further support our retail teams, we allowed Hersheys non-retail employees to help with this busy launch through our Helping Hands program. This was the first time we expanded this program for a product launch.

To discuss the technology supporting this launch, I spoke to my colleague Andy Hunt, Manager of Applied Digital Innovation at Hershey's. Andy detailed how these commercial capabilities were deployed to support the debut of this exciting innovation.

Reese's Caramel activation is unlike anything Hershey has seen before. Can you tell me what's different?

absolutely. We wanted to combine Reese's passion for caramel with a larger-scale go-to-market approach than ever before. In retail, we use two unique technologies designed and built to drive decision-making, track performance, gather actionable data, and drive sales: Augmented Reality and Image Recognition. . Explain how they work together.

Let's start with augmented reality. Suppose a retail territory sales lead (TSL) at Hershey's store is told that he is doing a walk-through with the manager and has acquired a wonderful new lease on his caramel merchandise that he wants to put on the floor. I think it should be placed at the self-checkout counter. Augmented reality allows you to generate an image on your tablet of what a product will look like in that exact location in your store. When the store manager says, “That's great, let's do it,'' the person in charge goes back, takes out the item, and places it on the floor. Then they take pictures. That's where image recognition comes in.

Image recognition identifies the exact location of specific products and in-store displays. This allows you to combine real-time sales tracking. As an additional layer of tracking and data collection, you can understand how that placement impacts sales, in-store experiences, and products. So when our TSL recommends where to place products in the future, we have robust data to support our recommendations.

How do you think these innovations will benefit retailers in the future?

These breakthrough technologies provide unprecedented insights that we can learn from and share with our retail partners. Augmented Reality (AR) adds compelling visualization to show how merchandising should look and be placed. Image recognition (IR) helps everyone involved understand where and why Reeses Caramel products are selling. Seeing is believing, really. This data can also be applied to other products besides Hershey items. Using AR and IR together increases sales, reduces the potential for human error, and frees up Hershey's TSL to focus on other in-store priorities. These innovations will remain part of our TSL toolbox and will be implemented in other Hershey products.

Now that Reese's Caramel is available, what kind of feedback have you received from the Hershey's retail team?

They are impressed with how these technologies can help them do their jobs. I asked Jim Conley of TSL in Sarasota, Florida, for his thoughts. He shared this:

Augmented reality allows you to bring your store partner displays to life. Showing how your displays will look in multiple locations will help you understand how your products can increase shopper excitement and increase sales rates. AR also helped pre-market locations and obtain consent from stores to maintain displays. Additionally, when leveraging AR with your data, you have additional proof points for additional display space. My retail partners are impressed with this tool. It's a game changer!

We also worked closely with our media team to leverage image recognition data for a more targeted media strategy, ultimately helping consumers discover new products like Reeses Caramel.

At Reeses Caramel, we want to talk about how the combination is greater than the sum of its parts – how these technologies can be transformative when used together. By incorporating all of this into the same campaign, we hope to reach more people and engage them in more moments of happiness as consumers discover the best taste since chocolate and peanut butter. .

Learn more about Hershey's retail expertise.

