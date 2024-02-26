Google brings Gemini to Messages, adds AI text summarization to Android Auto





Google announced a number of Android updates to kick off this year's MWC, including Gemini and Messages integration and AI-powered text summaries while driving. Starting this week, Messages users will be able to access Google's chatbot without leaving the Text His Messages app. Message Gemini can handle basic tasks like drafting messages and helping you plan events. You can also chat if you're bored. Google says the feature is still in beta and is currently only available to English Messages users.

Android Auto also benefits from AI, potentially helping you minimize the distractions of text messages from others while you're out and about. If a group chat is blowing up your phone with non-stop messages, or someone is sending a text novel, Android Auto will automatically summarize the message and read out a more concise version. It also suggests replies and actions based on your messages, like sharing your ETA, so you can respond with one tap and stay focused on the road.

Google

At MWC, Google also announced some new accessibility features for Android, including AI-generated image captions for the Lookout app. It can generate and read descriptions to users for images found online or received in messages. This feature is initially available only in English, but is being rolled out worldwide. The Google Lens feature in Maps also includes enhanced screen reader options, allowing users to point their phone's camera at anything in front of them, like a restaurant or transit station, and hear information about it.

The Android update also includes new casting controls for Spotify called Spotify Connect, allowing users to seamlessly switch between devices, such as from headphones to speakers. This feature was already available on YouTube Music.

Google

