Google-backed company invests $100 million in virtual power plant





Google has long had an interest in clean energy and environmental protection, and has spun off its Google Nest Renew business, and Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP) has merged the business with OhmConnect to create a new company, with SIP making an initial investment. The company plans to invest 100 million dollars.

The new company, called Renew Home, formalizes the close collaboration that has existed to date between Google Nest and OhmConnect, as well as aims to advance existing markets and develop new ones. The two companies will be integrated into a new structure.

The transaction is subject to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval and antitrust review. As part of this, SIP will become a major shareholder. Google will be in the minority. Although it is an investor in SIP along with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and global private markets investment firm StepStone Group, it will no longer be a public partner.

SIP, which was originally a minority owner of OhmConnect, will own Renew Home after the transaction closes.

This is not a marriage between strangers. Google's parent company, Alphabet, has had a long relationship with those responsible for SIP.

The driving force behind SIP's virtual power plant business is co-founder and co-CEO Jonathan Weiner. The Alphabet alum was instrumental in forming his SIP nearly five years ago. The company's mission is to build infrastructure companies and projects that benefit the environment and are resilient, Weiner told me from his headquarters in Brooklyn, New York.

Weiner said Renew Home has a lot to build on with the merger. OhmConnect's platform lists his 226,000 homes in California, Texas, and New York. During California's heat emergency in September 2022, OhmConnect was able to provide CalISO, an independent system operator, with the equivalent of the output of three power plants, Weiner said.

Once the company launches, Renew Home will have access to 1.4 gigawatts of peak energy capacity across its systems, Winer said, adding, “We believe 10 gigawatts will be installed by 2030.” added.

Winer said Renew Homes' mission is to help people use smart devices to truly electrify their homes and encourage those homes to participate in the energy market.

This will reduce electricity bills by about 10 percent and also reduce carbon production, he said. Renew Home thermostats help customers reduce energy consumption during peak periods and increase usage during times when renewable energy is most abundant and fossil fuel use is least.

Weiner said the after-the-meter market is competitive, and other thermostat manufacturers such as Honeywell are also keen to promote their virtual power plants.

Additionally, while Renew Home plans to become a major player in the virtual power market, it has no plans to add temporary generators that can provide backup power during times of high demand due to heat or cold, such as in hospitals and universities.

While demand response was pioneered by large corporations that were being asked to reduce or reduce their usage, Renew Home looks closely at residential electricity users and how they manage their bills and expenses. Weiner said he is looking into ways to save money and become an active part of the virtual power plant. be eligible to receive other incentives or prizes;

Individual utilities and independent system operators are increasingly seeking demand response as part of their distributed energy resources to withstand times of stress.

David Naylor, president of Rayburn Electric Cooperative, which provides electricity service to four distribution cooperatives north and east of Dallas, said they saved 10 percent of their electricity through resource management, primarily demand management. He said he was doing it.

There is speculation that the future of virtual power plants could include the use of home battery storage like Tesla's Powerwall, connecting rooftop solar power, and incorporating the potential generation capacity of emergency generators. .

I suggested that this might reflect the Uberization of the non-public benefit generation.

Winer said Renew Home will make money from ISOs, just as Google Nest Renew and OhmConnect already do in states where they operate. His $100 million that SIP is investing in Renew Home will be used as soon as possible for marketing and expanding the company's reach in the three states where OhmConnect operates and other markets.

Google hasn't backed away from this space, but it's playing a silent role in energy management for homeowners, relying on healthy input from Google Thermostats but leaving the job to the team at Renew Home. There is.

